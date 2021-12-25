MSI MAG B660M Mortar, B660M Bazooka and B660 Tomahawk in pictures

M: YES You have seen how three mid-range motherboards based on the Intel B660 chipset have been leaked, and these are the MSI MAG B660M Mortar WiFi, MSI MAG B660M Bazooka, and MSI MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi. Interestingly, all of them do not have RGB lighting and make use of DDR4 RAM to achieve its objective, that of asking to build a high-performance team at a low cost.

MSI MAG B660M Mortar WiFi

With a generous VRM of 14 + 1 power phases Powered by 2x 8 + 8-pin EPS + 1x 24-pin ATX connectors, we have access to 2x M.2 ports passively cooled, 1x PCI-Express 5.0 x16 reinforced in steel, a second PCIe x16 (@ x4), 1x PCIe x1, 6x SATA III ports @ 6.0 Gbps, from the I / O panel we can only see that it will offer WiFi 6, the source ensures the use of one 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port and employs generous aluminum heatsinks for the VRM and chipset.

MSI MAG B660M Bazooka

Except for the color, it seems to be identical to the previous model, although we lose the WiFi, the second SSD port heatsink, the chipset heatsink is much smaller and we are left with 4x SATA III ports @ 6.0 Gbps.

MSI MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi

The most noticeable difference is that it arrives with an ATX format, so there is room for 3x passively cooled M.2 SSDs as standard, the same VRM is still maintained, the PCIe interfaces are not expanded despite the increase in size, the 6x SATA III ports return, the WiFi 6, it should keep the Ethernet at 2.5 Gbps (if the previous model never lost it) and There is not a trace of RGB lighting to avoid making the product unnecessarily expensive, which is why more PCIe slots are not added.

via: @ g01d3nm4ng0