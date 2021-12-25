‘My poor little angel’: Devin Ratray was arrested after being accused of strangulation

After being accused of strangling his partner, actor Devin Ratray was arrested last Wednesday, December 22, in Oklahoma. According to the authorities, his partner reported him for weeks and could be found.
However, a police representative assured Fox News that it was he who turned himself in and after being processed, he was released after posting a bail of 25 thousand dollars.
The charges that Devin Ratray faced were brought by prosecutor Stephanie Powers in Oklahoma County District Court for “domestic assault” and “assault by constriction”.
Devin Ratray charged with strangulation
The “My poor little angel” actor, Devin Ratray, was accused of assault by his girlfriend, according to the US portal TMZ. According to the media, the young woman revealed that they were arguing, however, he tried to strangle her.
The digital reported that the woman went to the police a day after what happened and said that the also remembered child actor from “Naughty Daniel” punched her in the face, covered her mouth with his hand and wanted to hang her.
The victim’s account also indicates that he was with Devin Ratray in a hotel in Oklahoma and after seeing these signs of aggression, he escaped down the stairs of the aforementioned place. After the fact, he returned to the room for his belongings.
So far, the 44-year-old actor has not spoken to deny or affirm these statements. As it is remembered, Retray is remembered by thousands of young people who saw him as Buzz McCallister, Kevin’s brother, in “My poor little angel.”
