neither Xiaomi nor Apple take the podium

vivo and OPPO currently dominate the mobile market in China with 23% and 20% market share respectively.

The Chinese mobile market is, without a doubt, the first market in the world and the most complex on the planet, because over the last few years we have attended a series of constant changes in it, especially in the wake of the decline of Huawei.

For this reason, if we take a look at the situation of the Chinese smartphone market today We found that two of the largest smartphone manufacturers globally, such as Xiaomi and Apple, they can’t even get on the podium.

The mobile market in China is led by vivo and OPPO, relegating Xiaomi and Apple to fourth and fifth place respectively

vivo, OPPO and Honor occupy the top three positions in this ranking

A recent Counterpoint Research report reveals that two of the BBK Electronics group brands, vivo and OPPO, occupy the top two positions in the Chinese mobile market with a market share of 23% and 20% respectively, followed very closely, yes, by the reborn Honor who occupies the third step of the podium with a market share of 15%.

Ranking of manufacturers that sell the most mobile phones in China

Just below Honor are two brands called to occupy the top positions in this ranking: Xiaomi, which is in fourth place with a market share of 14% and Apple, which, after conquering the Chinese market for the first time last October, is placed in fifth place with a market share of 13%.

For its part, Huawei continues with its particular journey through the desert, ranking sixth with a market share of 8% and a year-on-year decrease of 77%, followed closely by the young manufacturer realme who ranks seventh with a market share of 4%, but with a year-on-year growth of 682%.

Ranking of the brands that sell the most 5G mobiles in China

A curious fact that this report reveals is that Huawei, as you can see in the image that we leave you on these lines, continues to occupy the first place in the ranking of terminals sold in China with 5G connectivity with a market share of 30.7%, thanks to its great after-sales service in the Asian country and the great appeal of its new operating system, HarmonyOS.

