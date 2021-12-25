NETFLIX Movies 2021: These are the 5 recommendations to watch at Christmas TODAY Saturday, December 25

During the ChristmasIn addition to dinner, it is customary to be together as a family, enjoy some talks, party a little and also watch movies, but just as there are those who like to enjoy very Christmas stories, others like to see some that are not so much. , so that there is variety when selecting today’s films, these are five recommendations to see this Saturday, December 25 at Netflix.

‘Christmas Eve is my condemnation’

Jorge is a grumpy man who has always hated Christmas And he usually does everything possible to avoid the celebrations during those dates, but on Christmas Eve he suffers an accident and when he wakes up, he realizes that he is living Christmas last year, and he is trapped in an endless Christmas cycle.

‘Gremlins’

This sci-fi classic is set around Christmas time and its story begins when a young man receives a creature from the gremlins family as a Christmas present. The animal takes special care, it cannot get wet and it should never eat after midnight. He breaks these rules and suffers consequences that were never expected.

‘How hard is love!’

This romantic comedy tells the life of “Natalie Bauer”, a young journalist who has had no luck in love and who after several bad dates decides to write about them in a newspaper column. However, everything changes when she meets a man through a dating app, as she decides to travel to surprise him in Christmas, but upon arrival she discovers that she has been deceived and a wave of curious adventures begins.

‘A not so cool Christmas’

This sequel to the 2016 hit comedy ‘Un padre no tan padre’, “Don Servando” and his extended hippie family travel to the beach to spend Christmas Eve with “Alma’s” aunt, “Doña Alicia”, a demanding older woman who becomes his ultimate nemesis. When his position in the family is questioned, “Don Servando” will stop at nothing to show that “Doña Alicia” is a horrible person who only sees for herself, even though that means ruining the Christmas for all.

‘Princess Swap 3’

After the success of the first two parts of the franchise, Vanessa Hudgens returns with this story in which “Stacy” and “Margaret” set out to organize a great celebration of Christmas, and to commemorate the occasion the Vatican lends them the Star of Peace, however, everything changes when the priceless piece is stolen, so they will do everything possible to recover it, which will involve cunning, adventure and love.