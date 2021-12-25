NETFLIX Movies 2021: These are the 5 recommendations to watch at Christmas TODAY Saturday, December 25

Admin 11 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 44 Views

During the ChristmasIn addition to dinner, it is customary to be together as a family, enjoy some talks, party a little and also watch movies, but just as there are those who like to enjoy very Christmas stories, others like to see some that are not so much. , so that there is variety when selecting today’s films, these are five recommendations to see this Saturday, December 25 at Netflix.

‘Christmas Eve is my condemnation’

Jorge is a grumpy man who has always hated Christmas And he usually does everything possible to avoid the celebrations during those dates, but on Christmas Eve he suffers an accident and when he wakes up, he realizes that he is living Christmas last year, and he is trapped in an endless Christmas cycle.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Christian Nodal revealed what will happen to his inheritance when he marries Belinda

The young singer Christian nodal He told in an interview that he plans to make …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved