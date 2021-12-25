New York gives US $ 100 to those who get vaccinated with anticovid booster doses – 12/21/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

New Yorkers who starting this Tuesday get the booster dose of the covid-19 vaccine They will receive a bonus of $ 100, at a time when infections have skyrocketed.

“The New York City is leading the way in vaccines. Starting today, anyone who gets a booster (from the vaccine) will receive a hundred dollars. Reinforcement will help you and others stay safe, “the Mayor of New York said today, Bill de Blasio, at a press conference.

This offer will run until December 31 and the city is willing to spend whatever money is necessary, since vaccination “is a priority,” he added.

He also indicated that the money dedicated to promoting booster dose it will not affect other programs.

“We will just make it a priority to spend what is necessary. We need people to put on these reinforcements that will make a difference,” he said De Blasio.

It is not the first time that the city offers incentives to residents to encourage them to get the vaccine, since last July the same amount was also given to people who were immunized against covid-19.

The mayor’s announcement comes at a time when the covid-19 cases in New York, as in the rest of the country.

At the state level, the number of people who have tested positive for covid-19 yesterday marked the highest figure in recent months with 9.04%.

A dozen Broadway theaters in the center of the city have closed their doors temporarily and the authorities are considering the possibility of canceling the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square, where around a million are expected to participate. persons.