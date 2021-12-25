New York offers $ 100 to those who get the booster dose

New Yorkers who, as of this Tuesday, December 21, 2021, will wear the booster dose of the covid-19 vaccine will receive a $ 100 bonus, at a time when infections have skyrocketed.

“The city of New York is leading the way in vaccines. Starting today, anyone who gets a booster (from the vaccine) will receive a hundred dollars. Reinforcement will help you and others stay safe, ”said the Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, at a press conference.

The councilor specified that this offer will be maintained until December 31 and added that the city is willing to spend the money that is necessary, since vaccination “is a priority”.

He also indicated that the money dedicated to promoting the booster dose will not affect other programs.

“We will just make it a priority to spend what is necessary. We need people to put on these reinforcements that will make a difference, ”said De Blasio.

It is not the first time that the city offers incentives residents to encourage them to get the vaccine, since last July the same amount was also given to people who were immunized against the covid-19.

The mayor’s announcement comes at a time when the covid-19 cases in New York, as in the rest of the country.

At the state level, the number of people who have tested positive for covid-19 on Monday, December 20, marked the highest figure in recent months with 9.04%.

A dozen Broadway theaters in the city center have closed their doors temporarily and the authorities are evaluating the possibility of cancel new year’s eve celebrations in Times Square, where about a million people are expected to participate.



