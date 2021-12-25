New York Yankees signed pitcher and catcher on Christmas Eve

Yankees signed a pitcher who has only seen action in one MLB game.

Although the MLB is in work stoppage, the New York Yankees continue to make small but significant moves they hope will serve them for the 2022 season. This time they signed a pitcher and a catcher on Christmas Eve, both with major league experience.

The yankees they seized the services of pitcher Vinny Nittoli and catcher David Freitas, both with minor league contracts.

Vinny Nittoli is a 31-year-old pitcher who made his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners. during the 2021 season. He could barely work through an episode in which he allowed a home run, two earned runs and struck out, giving away two walks and leaving his ERA at 18.00.

For its part, Freitas is a catcher who made his debut for the Atlanta Braves in the 2017 season, managing to participate in 16 meetings, in which he connected four hits and drove in two runs. He also returned to the ‘Big Show’ in 2018 with the Mariners, hitting 20 hits in 36 games, in which he managed to drive five lines.

These were just two of the various hires that the Bronx Bombers have made this December, remembering that they signed Venezuelan Ender Inciarte among others.

