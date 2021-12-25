NFT OpenSea Marketplace users receive free tokens valued at about $ 1,500 each

The altcoin of the OpenDAO project, which was launched this Friday and is behind the initiative, has grown more than 230% in the last 24 hours.

The OpenDAO project began its journey this Friday with the delivery of its SOS tokens to all users of the online market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) OpenSea. Everyone who claimed the delivery received tokens worth an average of $ 1,500, according to RBC estimates.

Following the announcement, the altcoin soared with growth of more than 230% in the last 24 hours. Currently, its price is $ 0.00000740 per unit, while the market capitalization of OpenDAO is above 270 million dollars, according to data from the CoinGecko portal.

The creators planned to distribute a total of 100 billion SOS tokens, half of them among all those who have operated in OpenSea since its launch.

“The distribution is based on the total number of transactions (30%) and the volume of transactions in ETH, DAI and USDC (70%) in OpenSea. Users have until June 30, 2022 to claim their tokens, after which the remaining tokens will be sent to the DAO treasury “, they specify from OpenDAO

At the time of writing this note, the project reported on his Twitter account that more than 180,000 users had requested the delivery of the SOS tokens.