Nicolás Castillo was surprised by Pablo Guede’s words prior to signing for Necaxa

Nicolás Castillo is close to signing for Necaxa, but was surprised by the words of his possible coach Pablo Guede.

December 24, 2021 18:30 hs

Nicolás Castillo continues to be tested in Necaxa waiting for his medical tests to authorize him to become a new reinforcement in the tactical scheme structured by Pablo Guede, who surprised the fans with his statements.

The Chilean forward ranks as one of the stars to recover for the Argentine strategist who is in the process of getting a good season in the following season in Liga MX.

Regarding the possibility of acquiring the services of the former Club América player, he ended up giving a surprising message to the fans regarding the possibility of acquiring his services in this transfer market.

“Nico’s very simple thing is a question that, if he is well and gets well, there is no striker like him, it is that clear. Another reality is, if Nico were in his splendor, we could not sign him because We could not have the money to pay, “Guede explained at a press conference.

“If we are all capable of reaching 80% of what Nico Castillo really is, I think he will reach us a lot and I think he is a decisive player, because he has already shown it,” he said.

“He is not exempt from what you speak, it is not easy for us but for him, but I think that with his career he won that someone give him that opportunity and I believe that we fell at the right time to try Together with him to know put it right and get back the ‘Tiger’s Look’ that he needs, “concluded the Argentine.