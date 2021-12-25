U.S will raise on December 31 the travel restriction imposed on eight African countries to curb the spread of the omicron variant coronavirus, a White House spokesman reported on Twitter on Friday.

Currently travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Mozambique and Malawi are prohibited from entering the United States, a decision announced on November 26 “out of extreme caution,” recalls the White House.

The uprising is due to “two essential reasons,” says a statement transmitted by a senior White House official.

In various countries of the world, new measures were established on account of the omicron variant.

First, because it is known that “current vaccines effectively protect against a serious form (of covid-19) related to omicron, especially after a booster dose. “And also because” international travelers from these countries will not have a significant impact on the number of cases in the United States.

Unidos “, because the omicron variant has already spread widely in the country.

The government of the US president Joe biden received a shower of criticism for having imposed and maintained these travel restrictions that affect only southern Africa despite the fact that the new variant of coronavirus it was spreading at high speed all over the world.

