Playing at Barcelona SC, the ‘dream’ that Júnior Sornoza hopes to fulfill | National Championship | sports

LigaPro champion with Independiente del Valle said he was a yellow fan since childhood.

The current Independiente del Valle player Júnior Sornoza He asserted that one of his wishes as a professional footballer is to be able to play at Barcelona Sporting Club, a picture of which he has been considered a fan since his childhood. The champion of LigaPro 2021 his relationship with the striped club ends on December 31 and despite the fact that his intention is to stay, if he cannot renew, he must return to Corinthians, owner of their rights.

“One of my dreams as a child was to be able to wear the Idol’s shirt, as a child I was a fan of Barcelona SC. I have not been given so far, God willing that later that dream can be fulfilled ”, the 27-year-old professional revealed to Tele Premier.

However, he clarified that today he is “focused” on Independiente and hopes that the club can “make the effort” so that he can stay for the 2022 season. The Sangolquileños will play Copa Libertadores from the group stage.

“Now I am 100% Independent, I am focused on 2022 which is very important for my career and family. My will is to stay and God wants that they can make the effort”, He sentenced.

According to LigaPro records, Sornoza played 17 games in 2021 for the national championship. He scored and assisted three times. Two of those goals were billed against Emelec in the first leg final. (D)