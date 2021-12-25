Pope Francis recalled his childhood and said that at Christmas he thinks especially of abused and enslaved children

Pope Francis in a general audience on December 22 (REUTERS / Yara Nardi)

Pope Francis said that this Christmas he will think of the poor, the forgotten, abused and exploited children and those who are sick and will spend these holidays in hospitals and remembered moments of his childhood at this time as his grandmother cooking “cappelletti”(Stuffed pasta), in an interview published by various Italian media.

“Sometimes we would go to an aunt’s house at night, because in Buenos Aires and in our family there was no custom at that time to celebrate Christmas Eve like today. It was celebrated on the 25th, always with the grandparents. I remember once a curious thing: We arrived and my grandmother was still making cappelletti, she was making them by hand. I had made 400! We were amazed! Our whole family was there: uncles and cousins ​​also came “, Francisco recalled in an interview published by La Repubblica Y La Stampa.

On who he will think of these days, the Pope did not hesitate: “In the poor, always. Like Jesus, who was born poor: that day Mary was a woman on the street, because she did not have a suitable place to give birth. And then I think of everyone the forgotten, the abandoned, the last and, in particular, abused and enslaved children. It makes me cry and angry hearing the stories of children and vulnerable adults being exploited. And then, I think of the sick children who will spend Christmas in the hospital, there are no words, we can only cling to faith, to God, and ask him: why?

The Pope told parents who have children outside of hospitals that “don’t forget how lucky you are”. “Hold them tight and spend more time“And showed his admiration and gratitude for the doctors and health personnel who try every day”alleviate the suffering of those little ones”.

A young Jorge Bergoglio

Jorge Bergoglio also assured that he loves Christmas carols because “they are full of poetry.”

When you just celebrated your 85th birthday, Francisco remembered how he celebrated his birthdays. “We were five brothers in the house. Besides me there were Marta Regina, Alberto Horacio, Oscar Adrián and María Elena. Birthday was always a celebration for the whole family. Grandparents came, uncles … My mother made very thick chocolate to drink”, He explained.

He said that during his childhood he played soccer in a square near his house and “there was not always someone who brought the leather ball, but rather it was played with a rag ball. In Argentina, the rag has become a cultural symbol of that time, to the point that a popular poet wrote a poem called ‘ball of rags’ ”and that he also played basketball.

He confessed that as he was not very good, they put him as a goalkeeper and that “being a goalkeeper was a great school of life” because “the goalkeeper must be prepared to respond to dangers that can come from all sides”.

Jorge bergoglio

He explained that when he was a child “we did not have television at home” Y “several times after dinner, dad would read volumes aloud to us”And that the first he read as a young man were“ Don Segundo Sombra ”by Ricardo Güiraldes and then the novels by Jorge Luis Borges and Fëdor Dostoevskij, and the poems by Friedrich Hölderlin and in the“ Los Verdes ”by Archibald Joseph Cronin.

On what books would he recommend to children, he stated that “more than a book, I would recommend reading. Because there is a danger that television will fill you with messages that later do not remain, while reading is something else, it is a dialogue with the book itself, it is a moment of intimacy that neither TV nor tablet can give ”.

He confessed that he thinks a lot about his grandparents, but without “melancholy”; and that he misses his three brothers who have passed away, but that he remembers them and all his friends with serenity, because he imagines them “in peace”.

Regarding his health, he assures that he is well after the colon operation in July and that in 2022 he will make other international trips and that nothing has changed in his daily routine. “I always get up at 4 in the morning and immediately begin to pray. And then with the various commitments and appointments. I just allow myself a little nap after lunch”, He explained.

