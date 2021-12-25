Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first showed their daughter Lilibet in a family photo with Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show their daughter Lilibet for the first time in a family photo with Archie (Credit: Alexi Lubomirski)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a Christmas card on Thursday with their children Archie and Lilibet Diana. It is the first time that the Dukes of Sussex show the face of the little girl, born on June 4 in California.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, into the world.”says your message. “Archie made us mom and dad and Lili made us family “, wrote the dukes on the card they sent to their family, friends and the organizations in which they collaborate.

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on their behalf to various organizations that honor and protect families, from those relocating from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave,” they added.

The image was made by the renowned photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who also published the photograph on his Instagram account with a nice dedication to the royal couple. “Being able to continue the story of this family that I first photographed as a couple, then on their wedding day and now see their love manifest in two beautiful children, has been a great honor.”

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the second daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was born on June 4 in Santa Barbara, California, and is eighth in line to the throne.

Lilibet was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and received her name from the queen’s childhood nickname, while her middle name, Diana, was in homage to Harry’s late mother.

The cute family image shows Meghan holding her laughing daughter, while Harry looks on smiling with his arm around two-year-old Archie.

Archie, who inherited his father’s red hair, is casually dressed in jeans like the rest of the family, and his face is shown unlike other images shared by Harry and Meghan, where he was only shown from behind.

The 2020 Christmas card (Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Handout via REUTERS)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex family photo with Archie in 2019

The Sussexes, who currently reside in a $ 14.7 million mansion in Montecito, turned in the card to announce they made a donation to various charities, including an organization that supports displaced Afghan families.

No photographs of Lilibet were published after her birth, unlike her brother Archie, who was presented to the world at Windsor Castle.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to share an illustrated Christmas card.

At the 2020 holiday greeting, the couple were seen playing with Archie in the garden of their Montecito home, along with their dogs Pula and Guy. The card was a drawing from a photograph taken by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

