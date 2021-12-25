Questioned in Anti Pulpo, he admits he was bribed and returns 4 million to the Attorney General’s Office

Mr. Wilfredo Arturo González Castillo, who has been singled out by the Public Ministry for his participation in the plot of administrative corruption unmasked by the authorities through the Antipulpo operation, returned some four million pesos, admitting that he had received them illegally.

According to the file that contains the official accusation against those involved, González Castillo on December 3, 2021, made deposit of an instance entitled “Voluntary return of values ​​received fraudulently”, which is addressed to Judge Yeni Berenice Reynoso, with a copy to the head of the Office of the Special Prosecutor for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), Wilson Camacho.

“In the aforementioned instance, it establishes that it proceeds to return the money corresponding to deliveries of securities that were made to it in its capacity as head of the OISOE collection, by the corruption network led by Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez and other people, indicating in a manner it specifies the defendant José Dolores Santana Carmona and Mr. Efraín Santiago Báez Fajardo (representative of the Tools company) ”, indicates the accusatory file.

For these purposes, it deposited together with the referred instance, the administration check no. 11218603 of Banco BHD León, dated December 3, 2021, issued for an amount of four million pesos, on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office.

The file indicates González Castillo confessed to the Public Ministry that he received payments directly from several people, including Juan Alexis Medina, the main implicated in the plot and brother of former president Danilo Medina.

“I received money from José Dolores, Alexis Medina, Efraín, Rigoberto Alcántara, mostly to streamline Domedical’s processes… for the record they received rewards, Francisco Pagán, technical director Víctor Encarnación, that one left with some packages that did not they were from computers, full of money, seen by me, the Legal Director Lina de la Cruz, the financier. On the other hand, I heard that Leo was given an apartment, Valdez lives in San Cristóbal, Leonidas changed everything, even the way he dressed. From Sonia Betsaida, I heard that she bought an apartment, she arrived there in poor condition, peeling as we said, I did hear that some contractors helped her husband to build a soccer academy that he has. … On one occasion I received three hundred thousand pesos from José Dolores, directly from his hands. Since for the work of Domedical, they usually sent José Dolores. He gave me the cash in the office, on two thousand pesos ballots, in a white envelope, José Dolores always carried a bundle, there he took it, ”the file indicates, citing the confession of González Castillo.

In the case, Alexis Medina Sánchez, the main defendant for the corruption network, and Magaly Medina; both brothers of ex-president Danilo Medina. Fernando Rosa, former director of the Patrimonial Fund of the Reformed Company (Fonper); Wacal Vernavel Méndez Pineda, José Dolores Santana Carmona.

Also Francisco Pagán Rodríguez and Aquiles Alejandro Christopher, former director general and former director of Inspection of the Office of Supervisory Engineers of State Works (Oisoe); Julián Suriel Suazo, Lorenzo Wilfredo (Freddy) Hidalgo Núñez, former Minister of Public Health; the former comptroller general, Rafael Antonio Germosén and Domingo Antonio Santiago.

In addition to the new defendants María Isabel de los Milagros Torres, José Miguel Genao Torres, Pachristy Emmanuel Ramírez Pacheco, Antonio Florentino Méndez, Lina Ercilia de la Cruz Vargas, Carlos José Alarcón Veras, Rigoberto Alcántara Batista, Víctor Matías Encarnación Montero, Carlos Martín Montes de Oca, Rafael Leónidas de Oleo, Libni Arodi Valenzuela Matos, Paola Mercedes Molina Suazo, Francisco Ramón Brea Morel (a) Johnny and Lewyn Ariel Castillo Roble

The network in the aforementioned case is accused of embezzling the State for more than 5,000 million pesos from 2012 to 2020; the period of government headed by the former head of state.