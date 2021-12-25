Rauw Alejandro launches musical verbal attack against Jhay Cortez

The Puerto Rican urban artist Rauw Alejandro presented this Friday his new single and music video “Hunter”, a “tiraera” (verbal attack through the lyrics of the songs) against his colleague and compatriot Jhay Cortez.

“Hunter” is Rauw Alejandro’s response to the “tiraera” that Cortez published on December 17, the “remix” (remix) “Sí, Pepe”, and it is being widely commented on social networks.

In “Sí, Pepe”, Cortez mentioned the Spanish singer and girlfriend of Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía, and the albums of his compatriot, “VICE VERSA” and “Afrodisiaco”.

Before this, Rauw responds in “Hunter”: “‘Aphrodisiac’, ‘Vice Versa’ are still on the charts. Your album was used as Frisbi, nobody has heard it again.”

“Hunter” has a duration of 4:56 minutes.

“I found out that the tour you announced is not filling,” continues on the subject Rauw, who criticizes that Cortez appeared on several covers of well-known magazines, such as Vogue and Rolling Stone, but that “where we sing, nobody knows you.”

By comparison, he indicates that during his five-month tour he gave more than 100 performances, including four on consecutive days at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

He also criticizes that the song “911”, interpreted by Cortez, was not written by him, but by the also Puerto Rican urban artist Mora.

“We are here and we are not hiding. Let me know to see each other,” Rauw invites his colleague in case there is a chance to talk and put aside the musical enmity.

The artist ends the video with a direct and harsh message to Cortez: “It’s Christmas time and I want to give the boy a little bit of guidance, you know that his career is made of that. We don’t have to mention anyone’s wife, she doesn’t it is to blame for being with a vermin. “

Similar “tiraeras” have occurred since the beginning of the Latin urban genre between Héctor “El Father” and Don Omar, Polaco y Tempo, Residente y Tempo, Cosculluela and Ñengo Flow, among others, although most of them have already made peace.