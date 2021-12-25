Real Madrid, coronavirus: Bale, Alaba, Rodrygo and Davide Ancelotti tested negative for COVID in PCR test | Santander League | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

He begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The members of the first team of the Real Madrid begin to beat the wave of coronavirus that strongly interrupted Valdebebas with up to nine infected. The ‘white’ club has received the good news that Rodrygo Goes, Gareth Bale, David Alaba and Davide Ancelotti (Carlo’s son and assistant) have tested negative for COVID.

As reported by Javier Herráez from Cadena SER, these footballers and the assistant coach have tested negative in the PCR tests carried out on match day, on Wednesday in San Mamés, where the Madrid ended in a 1-2 victory.

All these players will return to work on December 29 with their colleagues and have a week to recharge their batteries and recover 100% physically during these short holidays.

Now, Ancelotti has four players to recover, which are Marco Asensio, Lunin, Marcelo and Isco Alarcón, who continue to be isolated in their homes.

The first game of 2022 for him Real Madrid It will take place on Sunday, January 2 against Getafe at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum.

Victory despite casualties

The Real Madrid closed the year 2021 with a triumph of bells in his visit to the Athletic club (1-2), an early match of matchday 21 in the Santander League, thanks to an early double by Karim Benzema that made forget all the difficulties of the white box, which faced the duel with up to eight casualties between injured and positive for COVID.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team not only took the three points from a difficult scenario, but also solidified their leadership status in a fantastic week after the draw between Sevilla and Barça; and Atlético’s previous defeat in their match against Granada. The Madrid begins to run out of suitors to a title that is quite decanted.

The meringues, officially winter champions, had a brilliant start that left the ‘Cathedral’ frozen. The culprit was Karim Benzema, who stands out in the ‘Pichichi’ classification with 15 goals. This Wednesday he added two more, the first was a masterpiece by the French striker. An arched high-karat shot.

Receives our newsletter : we will send you the best sports content, as Depor always does.