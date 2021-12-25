Regenerative therapies revolutionize the treatment of sports injuries

No one can doubt the health benefits of physical exercise. However, when there is an intense sport practice or it is not done properly, problems can arise in the form of injuries.

Addressing them in a specialized way is key and the raison d’être of the Sports Medicine and Regenerative Therapies Unit of University Hospital Jiménez Díaz Foundation in Madrid .

“We are a multidisciplinary unit that treats the athlete patient as a whole ”, explains the Dra. Almudena Fernández-Bravo , Associate Head of the Rehabilitation Service.

The unit is focused on all kinds of people who play sports, from young people to elderly men or women who want to improve their quality of life at the sports level. All of them are offered an approach specialized and personalized focused on the prevention and treatment of sports injuries.

For this, the first thing that is carried out is “a complete clinic history, a good one anamnesis and one physical exploration exhaustive ”, relates this specialist. “The suspected clinical diagnosis is confirmed in the same consultation with the help of ultrasound,” he says.

Similarly, the unit also has a Isokinetic dynamometer with which they evaluate “the force measured with a constant and programmable speed,” says Dr. Fernández-Bravo. The results obtained allow them to objectify the muscle deficit and trace a personalized treatment.

Regenerative Therapies for injuries

With regard to sports injuries, most of them are related to the overuse and affects tendons, muscles, ligaments, cartilage, and bones.

In this unit the treatment of the same goes in many cases by regenerative therapies, on whose benefits there is, today, much evidence.

“One of the main ones are platelet-rich plasma infiltrations This doctor tells us, detailing that it is a “concentrated blood derivative that comes from our own blood and is characterized by having a high amount of platelets.” Platelets contain growth factors that help regeneration and tissue healing, and also have an important effect anti-inflammatory.

Given the extensive experience and training they have in this field in the Sports Medicine and Regenerative Therapies Unit of the FJD, these infiltrations are always carried out ultrasound-guided, which is essential to direct them directly to the area of ​​injury.

The shock waves they constitute another of the main therapies. This type of very high-energy acoustic waves “stimulate the nucleus of cells to produce a series of growth factors with a high capacity for regeneration in this type of pathologies ”, points out Dr. Fernández-Bravo.

The role of rehabilitation

Along with this type of therapy, there is another pillar within the unit, which is made up of rehabilitation treatments.

“All of them are made by physiotherapists with extensive experience and training in this field ”, he concludes, encouraging those who suffer a sports injury to always go to specialized units and doctors.