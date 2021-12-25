Remains of one of the Dominicans who died in an accident in Chiapas was brought this Friday

Santo Domingo, RD.

Only one of the two Dominicans that the authorities had announced would hand over his relatives this Friday, after losing his life in a truck accident, in Chapas, Mexico, was transferred to the Dominican Republic by the International Airport of Las Américas, José Francisco Peña Gómez.

Yunier Moldan, 23 years old, according to the forensic doctor’s report, died of severe trauma to the skull and other parts of the body during the accident in which 10 other compatriots also perished and there are several injured and missing.

Moldan’s body was transferred to the country on Aeroméxico airline flight 829, from the Aztec capital.

The remains of the young man were handed over by the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health at the airport terminal to an uncle identified as Alexis Soto, who took him in a hearse to his residence in the town of Cañafisto, Peravia province.

The Dominican Ministry of Foreign Relations had informed that the bodies of two Dominican victims of the tragedy in Chiapas, Mexico, would be brought to the country.

However, it transpired that it will be next Tuesday when the remains of other Creoles identified in the accident and who are in Mexico to be brought to the country will be transferred.

In the tragedy, as confirmed by the MREX, about 11 Dominicans died, of a total of 16 who were traveling in the crashed van. Three of these are in recovery and two others remain missing.