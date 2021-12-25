Reveals how antibodies neutralize the hemorrhagic fever virus

They are now working to develop a more stable version that can be tested in human clinical trials.

3D atomic map, or structure, of the Gc protein (red and yellow) bound to two antibodies (green, blue, and white) produced by a recovered Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) patient. The Gc protein is a key molecule on the surface of the virus that allows it to infect cells. / Akaash Mishra / University Texas at Austin.

According to a study by an international consortium, they have used two neutralizing antibodies from recovered patients and have combined them with their virus-binding regions, with the aim of eliminating the infection in diseased mice and protecting the uninfected ones.

They are now working to develop a more stable version that can be tested in human clinical trials. A team from the Prometheus consortium has revealed how antibodies neutralize the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus (CCHF), a widespread zoonotic virus transmitted by ticks, according to what was published in Science.

The mechanisms discovered by researchers for the neutralization of this highly pathogenic virus provide a basis for epidemic preparedness, according to the authors.

This virus is endemic in Africa, Asia and Europe. Researchers indicate that global warming is facilitating the spread of the tick vector in new habitats carried by migratory birds, as the outbreak last June in Spain showed. In that month two infections were detected, from a rancher in Salamanca and a hiker in El Bierzo. The two survived.

Infection in humans can cause a serious illness that ends up causing death in about 30% of diagnosed cases. WHO has included the CCHF virus as a priority pathogen in its research and development plan.

In this study, scientists have used what they call structural virology to reconstruct the first maps to 3d atomic scale, or structures, of a part of the virus that causes the infection that allows it to infect host cells.

The team also determined how two neutralizing antibodies, taken from recovered patients, disrupt the virus’s ability to infect a cell, which, along with structural information, offers insights for developing therapies against the virus.

The paper indicates that the researchers echo a key approach that the authors, including molecular biologist Jason McLellan – who specializes in the structure and function of viral proteins, including those of coronaviruses – have used to fight COVID. -19 and respiratory syncytial virus.

Synergistic neutralization of the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus by two monoclonal antibodies. / Akaash K. Mishra & Jan Heller

Discover virus vulnerabilities

“Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever is a terrible disease. With structural virology, we are uncovering the secrets of these proteins on the surface of viruses and their vulnerabilities, and that helps us build better antibody and vaccine therapies, ”McLellan emphasizes.

Led by Kartik Chandran, a microbiologist and immunologist at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine, the Prometheus team consists of the McLellan lab and other academic laboratories, biotechnology companies, and the US Army Infectious Diseases Medical Research Institute.

The consortium previously identified two antibodies from patients recovered from CCHF that potently neutralized the virus. They then combined the virus-binding regions of the two antibodies to produce a “bispecific antibody” that clears infections in diseased mice and protects uninfected mice from the CCHF virus. They are now working to develop a more stable version that can be tested in human clinical trials.

“Suppose a researcher, a health worker or a US military has to visit the Middle East or Africa,” explains Akaash Mishra, a graduate student at the University of Texas at Austin in the United States. McLellan lab and first author of the work. “Before they go, they could get a prophylactic injection with one of these antibodies to protect themselves from infection. This is called passive immunization and it would protect them for several weeks or months.”

The bispecific antibody could also help patients already infected with CCHF to recover from infection and prevent mortality. The research results could also be used to create a future vaccine, the authors say.

The Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus relies on a shape-shifting molecule on its surface, called the Gc protein, to fuse with host cells. In order to prevent the virus from infecting a cell, a therapeutic agent must target the form of prefusion of protein.

X-ray crystallography

The McLellan lab used X-ray crystallography to determine the structure of the Gc protein of prefusion bound to neutralizing antibodies from recovered patients. For its part, the laboratory of Félix Rey, a structural virologist at the Pasteur Institute, determined the post-fusion shape.

By studying the ways of prefusion Y post-fusion and the location of the binding sites of various antibodies, the researchers determined that an antibody prevents the Gc protein from changing to the form post-fusion, and the other prevents it from inserting part of itself into the membrane of a host cell. This helps explain why these two antibodies combined are so effective at preventing the virus from infecting cells.

CCHF is transmitted primarily through ticks, and infectious disease experts warn that the threat from the virus could grow, as the tick responsible for its spread is found in more places, due to climate change and other factors.

“Not many people had heard of coronaviruses before covid-19 became a pandemic,” warns Mishra. “I think we need to be better prepared with these types of emerging viruses, which may not be causing an epidemic at the moment, but still have great potential for future outbreaks.”

Source: SINC