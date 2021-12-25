Ricky Martin turns 50 and celebrates it with his daughter Lucia who was born on the same day | Show off

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin is celebrating three times. She has just celebrated Christmas with her husband and family, to which is added the celebration of her daughter Lucia’s birthday and that of her own 50 years.

As he usually does every time there is an important event in his life, the Puerto Rican artist shared the good news with his 16.2 million followers on Instagram, and this time he did so with two photos and a video in which he can be seen alongside Little Lucia who was born -like him- on December 24th.

“This pretty girl has her birthday the same day as me. The 24th of December. Lucia Martin-Yosef, the light in my eyes, my inspiration, my motivation ”, begins by saying the message that Ricky dedicated to his third daughter, who was born in 2018, after twins Valentino and Mateo, 13 years old.

“You are the head of the house and we love it that way. I love you with all my being. Congratulations my daughter ”, he added.

In the photos, you can see Ricky Martin walking backwards on a beach with his daughter and in his arms, and a video in which the little strap towards him to get into the water together.

Everything indicates that the artist, his husband and his family are in California judging by the images and by a post from a couple of days ago in which he showed that he was in Los Angeles.

“Closing the work year in this way, ufff I can’t complain. Opening new cycles. Grateful. Now, to spend time with the family. Happy holidays to all ”, the singer had said and chose to use the letter” e “that is being used as part of the inclusive language.

In addition to three-year-old Lucia, Martin and his partner have in common a two-year-old Renn, who was born at the end of 2019.

Baby Renn and Baby Lucia, as he usually calls them when he shares messages on his social networks, are the result of his relationship with the artist of Syrian origin Jwan Yosef.