Rosario, Messi’s proud hometown bleeding from violence

On the banks of the Paraná, the city of Rosario is proud to have seen Leo Messi born and to have one of the main cereal ports in the world. But a dramatic situation, the increasing number of homicides, many linked to drug traffickers, is leading the third most populous city in Argentina to be considered by some as “the Sinaloa of the south.”

Santa Fe, the province where Rosario is located, leads the crime rate in the country, with 10.5 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, double the national average (5.3), according to the latest report on Criminal Statistics from the Ministry of Security Argentinian.

And it is Rosario and the municipalities that surround it, the province’s most populated conglomerate with almost 1.2 million residents, where it is most evident: so far this year, the Santa Fe Public Safety Observatory (OSP) calculates that 236 people were murdered, the majority (141) in contexts linked to criminal organizations or illegal economic activities.

“The Monkeys are in command here, no one else is in charge,” tells Efe a neighbor whose life changed in February 2020 after her 20-year-old son was killed at the entrance of her house in the humble neighborhood of La Granada, on the southern outskirts, a crime for which there are still no detainees.

The woman, who prefers to preserve her identity, refers to the drug gang, one of the most violent in the city, to which she assures that the person responsible for the death of the young man and his father, who was murdered the same day, belongs: ” The drug traffickers destroyed my life, they took the life of my son, who was a working, humble boy who did not get into trouble. “

“He came from work and they killed him, and then they stole everything: the motorcycles, the cell phone and robbed the house and until now I have no news of my house,” he adds, to warn: “There they continue to kill many people. There and in all the sides”.

THE “SINALOA DEL SUR”

Located 300 kilometers from Buenos Aires, next to the Paraná-Paraguay waterway, Rosario came to be known at the end of the 19th century as “the Argentine Chicago”: a time when, along with its agro-export development, they were already at their ease gangster groups in a city with countless brothels.

Now, new labels are emerging in the press due to the rise of drug violence, such as the parallels with the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel, a comparison made by the mayor of Rosario, Pablo Javkin, of the Civic and Social Progressive Front – an opponent of the coalition that governs the province and country-, rejects despite not underestimating the problem.

“Rosario today, which is in a really serious, violent situation, has a homicide rate of 16 per 100,000 inhabitants. Sometimes they compare it with cities of 380 per 100,000. It has no point of comparison at the international level,” he remarks to Efe .

“But it is very clear that it is the place in Argentina where there is an epicenter in the growth of homicides,” adds the mayor, who believes that there is still time to act but calls for action quickly.

According to Javkin, the city -which does not have its own police and whose security depends on the provincial and federal forces- has had a growth in homicides this year with common characteristics: prior knowledge of the victim and perpetrator, links with the drug dealing economy and the organization of crimes by people already incarcerated.

That is why he is calling for police reinforcements and facing the shortage of federal judicial personnel. But above all more intelligence tasks in prisons.

“Today the leaders of many of the gangs are detained, but they are operating within the jail with great freedom,” says the mayor, who stresses that the bulk of crimes are concentrated in around 12% of the city’s territory.

“BULLETS DO NOT DISTINGUISH FROM SOCIAL CLASS”

Shootings for disputes of territories, settlements of accounts, personal conflicts or acts of common crime.

In 2021, 62.3% of homicides in Rosario were committed at night and, according to OPS, there were crimes in almost all areas of the city, except the most central, which appears practically clean.

Around 70% of murders were committed in the street and 85.6% with firearms.

“The bullets do not distinguish social class, or political or religious ideologies. You are in a suburban neighborhood, outside the downtown area, and you can have the same luck of suffering a shooting as in the downtown area,” says Ezequiel Lowden , who in 2017 was wounded with a firearm in a robbery that almost cost him his life.

That fact, for which there are no detainees, led him to promote the Association of Neighbors, Relatives and Victims of Insecurity of Rosario, to demand that the State measures against the problem.

“Rosario hurts”, sentence, to clarify that although “not everything is related to drug gangs”, yes with “the large number of weapons” that move.

A “WAY OF TERRORISM”

Last November, several events further agitated the confusion: several schools and service stations, as well as a restaurant in the center were shot.

“Those two or three days were present a form of terrorism or generate fear in society,” says Selva Raggio, executive director of the Rosario Regional Forum, dedicated to the study of issues that impact the development of the area.

In the opinion of this lawyer, these attacks on these types of places can still be considered “an isolated event”, and she believes that they were intended to achieve political changes.

At the end of that month, twelve officials from the provincial Security Ministry resigned amid investigations into alleged irregularities in the purchase of weapons for the police and allegations of illegal espionage.

“The people who live in the most impoverished areas are the ones who suffer the most from insecurity because they are hostages of it,” emphasizes Raggio, to emphasize the extortions that the gangs carry out against many merchants and the intimidations to use private homes to sell drugs .

For Raggio, insecurity is a “multi-causal” problem, and he reproaches that politics uses it as a “bastion of fight”, as well as that it is not addressed from education, addiction problems, development and social inclusion, in a country that has 40.6% of citizens living in poverty: “Today you meet the majority of these shooters who are illiterate.”

“Here there are no common criminals only at stake, here there are crime sponsors who are part of the political power, the judiciary and the business power of the city. (…) There is no possibility that the levels of crime we have have the possibility of climbing in the way that they climb if they do not have a sponsorship from behind “, sentence.

“ORGANIZED CRIME CANNOT WIN US”

Although she still does not handle concrete figures of the effects that these latest events may have on the local economy, the lawyer does not believe that they will generate a general fear in the population to leave, although she affirms that this context can lead any company to choose to settle in other towns in the province before Rosario.

“It does affect in terms of the city’s positioning as a tourist attraction,” laments the mayor, who considers it a “very important value” to be Messi’s cradle and insists on the great social and cultural life that Rosario has, a city to which he asks attend because it is also Argentina.

This year, the national government announced an increase in police forces in the area and President Alberto Fernández stressed that what is happening there is “a problem for the Argentines.”

“Organized crime has settled in Rosario, and it cannot win over us,” said the Peronist president, convinced that in order to provide Justice with more resources, a judicial reform is necessary that the Government has not yet managed to approve.

Meanwhile, the victims wait: “The only thing I am asking for is justice for my son. And this gang, these drug traffickers, have to go. I was left on the street, the State looked the other way,” concludes the mother of the murdered young man. almost two eternal years ago.