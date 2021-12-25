Saints sign Blake Bortles as backup for rookie Ian Book

Bortles briefly renewed with the Packers in November as a backup under similar conditions, when Aaron Rodgers was sidelined by COVID-19.

METAIRIE – Sean Payton returned to work for the New orleans saints Friday after being sidelined for a week thanks to COVID-19. And New Orleans added an insurance policy on the field, agreeing with the veteran quarterback Blake bortles, confirmed a source to ESPN.

Bortles would serve as a stand-in for the rookie Ian Book, who is expected to make his debut as NFL Monday night in front of the Miami dolphins. The Saints they placed the quarterbacks Taysom hill Y Trevor siemian in the reservation list / COVID-19 Thursday.

Blake Bortles will serve as a backup behind rookie Ian Book, who will start for the Saints in Week 16. Getty Images

Payton tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday, and he missed Sunday night’s victory over the Tampa bay buccaneers. The defensive coordinator Dennis allen replaced Payton as head coach, and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. was in charge of the command of plays, so that the Saints give the bell, 9-0.

BortlesThe 29-year-old spent his first five seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being selected third overall in the 2014 draft. Since then, he has been with several teams in the NFL, with short stays for Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos Y Green bay packers.

Bortles spent the campaign break with the Packers and briefly renewed with the team in November as a substitute under similar conditions when Aaron Rodgers was marginalized by the COVID-19. Has not attempted a pass in a match of NFL since he completed 1 of 2 attempts for 3 yards with the Rams in 2019.

The Saints have placed 11 players in the reservation list / COVID-19 this week, including the starting safety Malcolm jenkins and the starting tight end Adam Trautman.

NOLA.com first reported the signing of Bortles.

Book, who was selected in the fourth round from Notre damewould be the fifth quarterback to start for the Saints during calendar year 2021. Drew brees retired after two playoff starts in January, and Jameis winston suffered a season-ending knee ligament injury in Week 8, before Siemian Y Hill they will take turns replacing it.

As a result of this wear, the Saints are located N ° 30 in the NFL with 194.6 passing yards per game, and last with a 57.4 completion percentage, something uncharacteristic for them.

BookThe 23-year-old went 30-5 as a starter in Notre dame, ending with the most victories in the school’s history. He was shorter in the draft, in part because he is just 6 feet tall. But, his mobility and ability to make plays when the pocket collapses were part of his attributes in Notre dame.

No matter what happens at the quarterback position, Saints they will rely heavily on a defense that became the first in 15 years to shut out the quarterback. Tom brady.



