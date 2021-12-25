Santa Clara Airport already receives flights from Poland

The Polish airline LOT this week restarted its operations from the country’s capital, Warsaw, with the “Abel Santamaría” International Airport in the city of Santa Clara. It did so with a flight of about 300 passengers, with Itaka as the international tour operator. It seeks to advertise the tourist packages from Poland to the Keys north of Villa Clara.

After the arrival of this connection, the Villa Clara authorities ratified the objective of incorporating these tourists to the hotels of the keys in Santa María. Mildred González, Subdelegate for Tourism in that territory, pointed out that Itaka also operated in other European countries such as Spain.

González explained that it is very good for them to have a diversity of visitors, as this is how they expand Villa Clara’s tourism product. He also stated that although Canada continues to be the main emitter to the territory, there is currently a wide range of foreigners. He added that this flight from Poland will be maintained on a weekly basis during the peak tourism season.

He also specified that they have taken stronger measures on the issue of hygiene in the midst of the crisis. For this reason, they said that they were convinced that tourists would fully enjoy their vacations in the hotel facilities on the island.

Even at the arrival air terminal, more measures have also been taken in this regard. In it there is signage, social distancing, the mandatory use of a mask, among others. In addition to the review of the health documentation required by the Cuban authorities.

The Santa Clara Airport restarted its commercial operations on November 2 with a flight from the Canadian airline Sunwing, after a long period of no activity. Flights are arriving from various Canadian cities such as Toronto and Montreal. Also from Cancun in Mexico.

In addition to LOT, Italy’s Luke Air had planned to join the connections between Warsaw and Santa Clara. The plan was to reach 15 flights during the peak tourist period. But the health situation once again put the plans on paper. At least this LOT will remain until better news. The truth is that the connection from the world to the center of Cuba continues to grow.