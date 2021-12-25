Santa Claus brings Raúl Jiménez’s sweater to the boy and bursts into tears

Editorial Mediotiempo

This Saturday many children in the world woke up and found the gifts that he brought them Santa claus, such was the case of a minor in England, who to his surprise found among the gifts the shirt of Raúl Jiménez of WolverhamptonA situation that moved him too much to the point of tears.

The fact was made known on social networks, when the minor’s father shared a video on Twitter, labeling the Wolves already Raul Jimenez, being the Mexican forward who answered and wished you a merry christmas.

In the video you can see the child getting very excited to see the gifts he brought him Santa claus, while discover that among them is the shirt of the ‘Mexican Wolf‘, so that starts crying with excitement and later the garment is put on with great happiness.

There is no doubt that Raul Jimenez is one of the spoiled players of the fans of the Wolves, as the little one showed, coupled with the fact that the attacker has great gestures with the fansHow was answering this message on social networks?

Wolves will miss ‘Boxing Day’

The Wolves were scheduled to play this Sunday against him Watford in the traditional day of Premier Leagu Boxing Daye, but the latter did not complete the minimum number of players to be able to sustain the game before an outbreak of covid-19 that occurred in the club, so they had to postpone their meeting.