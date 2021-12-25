Santiago Solari already has his first galactic for America 2022

The Argentine coach already has his first galactic signing for 2022

December 24, 2021 · 2:29 PM

Being eliminated in the league after leading the league table for a long time in the MX League, meant a heavy blow to Club América of Santiago Solari. Situation that caused that in the azulcrema nest they have been working so that the team finished giving the blow again in the Mexican championship, and the Argentine already has his first confirmed signing for 2022.

This is the Mexican midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos, who will arrive in Coapa after being released from his contract after his time at the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS, where although he did not lift titles, he became an idol for his fans. With the Californian cast, he accumulated 66 games and scored 6 goals throughout his five seasons; after having passed through Spain with FC Barcelona and Villarreal.

“I am already an eagle. The dreams are fulfilled. It is a pride to be able to be part of the best team on the continent and especially of the great family that it is. Do not have any doubt that I will give everything for this shirt,” said the player of the Mexican National Team through their social networks after their signing was made official.

For Dos Santos it will be his first time playing in Mexican football after training in the Barça quarry, and he hopes that with Solari’s team he can have a better performance than that of his brother Giovanni, who a few years before came to America and ended up passing “without pain or glory” for the azulcrema institution.