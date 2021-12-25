Sebastián Córdova and one last dart to Santiago Solari

Sebastian Cordova appears to be bleeding from the wound. His traumatic departure from America has exposed the tense relationship that lived under the command of Santiago Solari, coach with whom he lost confidence in the second half of 2021 and who led Coapa to part with a footballer on whom many hopes were placed upon arrival.

The former ’10’ azulcrema will now wear the colors of UANL Tigers, team where you will meet again with Miguel Herrera, technician who says, will return the minutes that he could not find with the Indiecito. In the last interview that the midfielder has offered, he threw another dart at the Argentine helmsman.

“They are their tastes and I decide to move. I would have loved to stay there (America) and be someone historical, but there came a time when I must think of myself and I tell you that I have my sights on the World Cup and I can’t let anyone pass me by. “Cordova expressed in an interview with the program La Último Palabra.

And it is that the relations between both began to twist in the middle of the Opening 2021. Córdova had been playing regularly but little by little he was losing importance in Solari’s line-ups, a situation that led both parties to seek a solution that determined the departure of ’10’.

“A player with minutes can give his best potential, and in the second semester with America he did not have the same as in the first, and from there it was the decision of what the next year would be like and I made the determination to look for a new challenge to raise my level as well. “, remarked the midfielder.