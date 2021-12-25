Sebastián Córdova attacks Santiago Solari for the last time and declares war on him

Sebastián Córdova surprised Club América fans by making his discomfort with Santiago Solari clear with one last strong message.

The new rivalry between Sebastián Córdova and Santiago Solari will be one of the attractions in the 2022 Clausura Tournament after the former “10” of the azulcrema entity ended up signing with Tigres UANL.

The 24-year-old footballer was upset with the Argentine strategist’s decision to marginalize him to the substitute bench and to use him in a sector of the playing field that did not make him feel comfortable.

Faced with this, the American youth squad ended up appearing in a series of interviews in which he revealed the apathy he felt for the former Real Madrid coach and with whom he found a host of differences.

“They are their tastes and I decide to move. I would have loved to stay there (America) and be someone historical, but there came a time when I should think about myself and I tell you that I have a view on the World Cup and I can’t let anyone pass me by“, he assured in the program The last word.

In addition, he assured: “A player with minutes can give his best potential, and in the second semester with America he did not have the same as in the first, and from there it was the decision of what the next year would be like and I made the determination to look for a new challenge to raise my level too “.

Sebastián Córdova launched the last dart against Santiago Solari and highlighted the differences that existed between the two, while the managers hope that this was the last time.