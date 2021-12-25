Sebastián Córdova indirectly throws the forwards of América after his arrival at Tigres

Since the arrival of Sebastian Cordova to Tigers, the footballer has had several comments that have put him in the sights of the media. After his departure from America club, the footballer assured that he had already agreed everything with Chivas so that his signing was made and ended up looking down on the club for his current team.

Now in an interview for TUDN, the attacking midfielder made a brief comment that made the fans and even the Eagles team think, and that is that the footballer made an indirect comparison between the forward of the feline team and that of the squad azulcrema, leaving his former colleagues in a bad way.

And it is that the footballer commented that the team he arrived at had no problems with goals, since within the squad there were quality players who could play a good offensive role. Of course that ‘stone’ fell directly into Coapa, so the comments of the American fans began defending the work of the club.

“Here there is no goal problem, here there is a lot of crack,” he commented in the interview.

The forwards of Club América

For previous tournaments Henry Martín, Roger Martínez Y Federico Viñas They were the ones who were in charge of taking care of this position, although they were players who did not stand out with annotations, as they did wingers and midfielders, the work they did Santiago Solari In his first semester he was superior in terms of annotations with 28, two more than the Tigres de Miguel Herrera.

This comparison comes to collation of the elements that in the last tournaments have appeared in the team of the UANL What André-Pierre Giganc, Carlos González Y Nicolás López. For this part, Córdova is thinking that together with these elements he will be able to give better results than in the azulcrema group. Will he be able?