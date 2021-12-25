Sebastián Córdova revealed more details of his terrible relationship with Santiago Solari at Club América

Sebastián Córdova became the new Tigres UANL player, but he also recalled details of his relationship with Santiago Solari.

Sebastián Córdova began to disclose details of his relationship with Santiago Solari during his time at Club América after his bad relationship led to his signing with Tigres UANL for the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

The Mexican footballer left the Azulcrema entity after four seasons at the club from which he emerged in football, waiting to have the support of a coach away from Solari.

For his part, Córdova revealed details of his bad relationship with the Argentine strategist in an interview with TUDN and the reason why he did not finish reaching an agreement with the former Real Madrid coach.

“I think I was already a little distant from everything, I didn’t enjoy it. As they say, you can see when you enjoy your work, then you did need the change because it is also a very good year, you have to take it and now you have to adapt, that this That the other, it does not matter, we are going to do it and look for the best in Tigres, “said the Olympic medalist with the Mexico National Team.

“Everyone has their own tastes, we talked one day (with Solari). He told me what he wanted and I what he could give and what he was going to contribute to the group, train well and shit … but then that’s his part, I am on my side and I think we did not click. Each one has his thoughts, his job, he as technical director puts an 11 and ahead, “he revealed.

Finally, he remarked: “The last time I went to the call for the game in Chile, I spoke with him for a while and he told me that I need to play and here I am already looking at the possibilities. That is my inspiration, that I have to get to the World Cup and I know that to be in a there you have to do things well and not just this year, but the past semesters and now it is the cycle that remains to get there and look for a place “.