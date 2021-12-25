Sebastián Córdova’s last sign of Americanism

Sebastian CordovaLike it or not, it’s already history in the America club. But it continues to generate noise because, without a doubt, it is the most brilliant transfer of the Stove Soccer of the MX League in the pre- Grita Mexico C22 Tournament. Not only because of its indisputable conditions, but because of the high degree of controversy that his particular case has had.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

As if something was missing from the subject, the steering wheel born in Aguascalientes He referred with a bit of spice to the possibility that arose at some point in the negotiations, to land in the Chivas of Guadalajara of the strategist Marcelo Míchel Leaño, through a barter agreed between Emilio Azcárraga and Amaury Vergara for Uriel antuna.

“I think it was because the club is bigger”, began the phrase in the conversation with TUDN of Sebastian Cordova, of his explanation about why he chose Tigres de la UANL over the Flock: “I think the fans are better and here they always fight in the league and Chivas was to come up with a challenge that was to first try to qualify, while in Tigers is to go looking for championships ”, Shooting.

Furthermore, implying that his arrival at the Chivas of Guadalajara it would have been almost by default, the last ’10’ until the moment of the Santiago Solari leading the men’s core team of the Eagles of America, he counted: “Yes, a thousand times, there were both options and they told me ‘entered Tigers‘and I said, I want Tigers“.

The amount that would have been paid by Sebastián Córdova that America could invest in incorporations

According to the RÉCORD newspaper, for the Sebastian Cordova to the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, to the safe of the Eagles of America they would have entered between five and six million dollars. In other words, the top managers would have that figure to launch themselves on the market for more incorporations.