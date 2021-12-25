Selena Quintanilla NEVER celebrated Christmas; this was the powerful reason

More than 26 years after his tragic death, Selena quintanilla continues to enamor millions of fans who year after year join its huge group of admirers, so there is no doubt that the “Queen of Tex-Mex” continues to be an icon of Spanish music, which captivates and conquers to the new generations who know their music and they admire it.

Among many little known, or unknown, aspects of the artist there is one in particular that Selena guarded with great zeal, with the objective that this secret did not affect the ascendant trajectory artistic that he had already undertaken. In fact, it could be said that it had to do with a family affair and an aspect so personal that it was apparently irrelevant that others knew about it.

Selena did not celebrate Christmas, she never celebrated it alone or with the family, an aspect that has surprised her millions of fans around the world. Reason why there is not a single photo in which the singer is seen enjoying December 25 or appearing in a photograph next to a Christmas tree or making an exchange of gifts.

Why didn’t Selena celebrate Christmas?

The reason why neither Selena quintanilla nor did anyone in his family celebrate Christmas that came to light on one occasion when Abraham Quintanilla was interviewed and questioned on the subject, a position he expressed on more than one occasion. At that time, the artist’s father assured that he and his entire family were Jehovah’s Witnesses, so they did not usually celebrate the Christmas Nor are birthdays.

“What Jehovah’s Witnesses, we do not celebrate deaths or birthdays, and we do not want people to think that we are behind all the festivities ”, the patriarch of the family would have declared during a interview with NBC News. However, Jehovah’s Witnesses do have a special celebration; the death of Jesus, the Holy Week.

It must be remembered that while in life Selena had an approximation to bliss religion, she never made her beliefs public, since somehow she had some fear that this very personal aspect could affect her musical career, therefore, many followers of Selena have concluded that the “Queen of Tex-Mex”, came to have a great approach to this religion, however it was one of his best kept secrets of the star of the music.

Selena quintanilla She was born in Lake Jackson, Texas, on April 16, 1971 and was assassinated by her assistant Yolanda Saldívar on March 31, 1995. The music icon was only 23 years old when she died, however, eventually her name with se became legend. In a short time he managed to reach the fame and her music is as relevant as when she was still alive.

