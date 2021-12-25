Shakira celebrates her son’s achievement happier than for a Grammy

When Shakira expresses that her most important role is being a mom, even about her singing career, she means it. The Colombian made it very clear this week, when Sasha, her youngest son along with Gerard Pique, won first place in a martial arts competition in which she had the full support and ovations of her mother.

The excitement of the six-year-old is contagious when he hears his impending triumph, but not as contagious as that of Shakira, who celebrated in a big way seeing her son receive the recognition of being the best in his class. “When your six-year-old son celebrates an achievement and you are happier for it than for any Grammy nomination,” said the Barranquilla native, who compared that feeling to having been nominated for the great music award, whose first mention received in 1998 with the album Where are the thieves?.

Although she did not win on that occasion, Shakira today has in her hands three golden gramophones of the six nominations. In addition to 16 Latin Grammy awards. But none of those statuettes compare with the happiness that reigns today at home with his youngest son named a true champion, a title that will echo a lot at home. “By the way, I’m the deranged one who’s screaming in the background 🤣”, she adds about the video of her little one’s victory.

The talented children of Shakira and Piqué

Although they are still very young, it is only a matter of time before Milan and Sasha show the whole world the talent that they carry in their genes. From a soccer father to an artist mother, the boys are steeped in experiences in the world of entertainment and sports, in addition to taking classes and courses that will help them define their future careers.

© @ shakira

Milan, the first-born of the couple, seems to be pointing more in Mom’s footsteps. So much so that just a few days ago, the eight-year-old was already posing in the music studio like a producer. “He is very strict!”, Expressed the singer when publishing the image that could be not only a nice memory of Milan’s childhood, but one of the first photos we see of him behind a console.

