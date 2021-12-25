Shy defense of PLD to Danilo Medina

A timid defense has assumed for the moment the leadership and leaders of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) regarding the mentions made by the Public ministry to the former president Danilo Medina in the file of the dismantled network Antipulpo.

Until yesterday only the spokesman for the deputies PLD members and a member of the Political Committee, Gustavo Sánchez, had made a staunch defense, while members of the political organization who have been consulted have preferred not to comment and say that they are under observation and others are simply keeping silent.

Sánchez considered that to insinuate in the media that the former president Medina is responsible for the individual action of each member of his family or officials who were part of his government is an act of great perversity.

“I see with great concern the fact that from the Public ministry you want to sanction. Its function is to impute and send the files to the courts ”, he emphasized according to a press release from the PLD.

Attributed to the General Director of Persecution of the Public ministry, Yeni Berenice Reynoso, and the head of Pepca, Wilson Camacho, try to assert power on the basis of identifying people linked to the PLD in alleged acts of corruption

According to the Special Prosecutor’s Office for the Persecution of the Corruption Administrative (Pepca), a set of actions that supposedly were directly instructed by the Executive Power served as the basis for the corporate network of Juan Alexis Medina and the defendants on the net.

An external view

The fact that relatives, relatives and former officials of his government are accused of acts of corruption, places the former president Danilo Medina in a difficult situation that affects not only your figure but also your Dominican Liberation Party (PLD).

This is how they consider it political scientists who predict that the mentions of the ex-president at the judicial level will continue, and recommend that he take a leave of absence from his functions as president of the PLD.

Jesús Bueno, maintains that until such time as the name of Medina in the case is clear and cleared of all doubts Antipulpo, must stay out of the party.

It is his opinion that Danilo should make himself available to the Public ministry, because he would magnify himself before his party and public opinion; “Not doing it, on the contrary, would sow doubts and curiosity”.

“I am of the opinion that until it is clear, clear of all doubts his name in the case Antipulpo, whether by commission or omission, to present a license as party president, “he emphasized.

Well he remembered how in the year 2000, the former president Leonel Fernández appeared before the Public ministry after being mentioned in the case of the Eventual Minimum Employment Program (PEME).

78,110,000 millions would have received Lucía Medina for her political campaign from 2007 to 2020

For Daniel Pou, the first thing is to establish that a mention and an accusation are very different things.

“The former president Danilo Medina he will appear in many files, because he was precisely the president of the Republic, and here in the country we have a presidential regime where there is a lot of concentration of power in the face-to-face function, ”explained Pou.

He argued that we should wait for the cases to be clarified and see if some elements arise against Medina, but while this happens “you have to get used to understanding that Danilo is going to appear in many situations.”

He explained that in political terms the PLD It is hitting its tail, in the absence of a consistent strategy and a leadership with a small management.

“The PLD It is a party that is in a very deep crisis situation, especially the credibility crisis and since they do not understand that, they will be pointing their artillery to the wrong place, but I think they are aware that they will have to do a lot. effort to save many of its leaders from very severe charges, “he said.