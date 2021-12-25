Silvia Pinal “is no longer at risk”, but remains hospitalized

Mexican talks about covid-19 chip that was put in Sweden 2:20

(CNN Spanish) – Mexican actress Silvia Pinal “is no longer at risk,” although she continues to be hospitalized in Mexico City with a “good clinical condition” after being diagnosed with covid-19, her son, Luis Enrique Guzmán, informed CNN on Friday.

In a message sent to CNN, Guzmán said: “My mother tested positive for covid-19, but we have been observing her closely all day yesterday and today, and she does not seem to present inflammation from the virus. . She is being treated for the virus and the truth is that she is no longer at risk. She is isolated precisely by the protocol but she is awake and talking, in very good clinical condition and good vital (signs). It seems that the virus it is not aggressively affecting him. “

The Mexican actress was hospitalized after an episode of high blood pressure and after being diagnosed with covid-19. “That’s the thing, that he has covid,” said singer Alejandra Guzmán, Pinal’s daughter, speaking to the TV Azteca program “Venga la Alegría.”

After the diagnosis, the actress was admitted to a specialized area for patients with coronavirus in a hospital in Mexico City, said her daughter Sylvia Pasquel, during an interview with the Televisa program “Hoy”.

On Twitter, the firm representing Guzmán She posted: “Silvia Pinal is the strongest woman we know. She will definitely get better! We will give news as soon as we have more information to share.”

* Fidel Gutiérrez and Adrian Ledezma contributed to this report.