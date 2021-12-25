Spanish artist Suso33 painted a mural reflecting the cultures and identities of New York | Culture | Entertainment

Suso33, a benchmark in the art of graffiti, has painted a group of human-like figures with a dozen sprays of different colors

The Spanish street artist Suso33 has painted a mural in a corner of the New York Village neighborhood in which it somehow reflects “the melting pot” of cultures and identities of New York City, as he told Efe the artist.

For three days, Suso33, a benchmark in the art of graffiti, has painted with a dozen different colored sprays a group of human-like figures that seem to pile up on a black background.

“New York is a unique place, because of what it represents for our culture, is the origin of graffiti, and here you can see people of all cultures and colors, some see the flags of their countries in this work, others see something else … in any case, New York is like the great international tree of culture “, he explained the artist.

The painter was already in New York in 2019, where he curated the exhibition Art is not a crime, a tribute to the photographer and anthropologist Henry Chalfant, whose work dignified street art and is considered a symbol in the world of graffiti and hip-hop.

In that exhibition, Suso33 met with numerous contemporary graffiti artists, who came to greet him on Tuesday, December 21, as did Chaflant himself, and thus pay their particular tribute and respect to this latest work by the Spanish artist, which ranks among the First New York Avenue and 7th Street.

On this occasion, and with the help of the Spanish Consulate, which chose an “available” wall in the bohemian neighborhood of the Village and obtained all permits for the artist’s intervention, Suso33 traveled from Madrid to carry out his first mural in the city where the art of graffiti was practically born.

Suso33 assumes that the mural, by its very nature of “living art”, can suffer from the first moment interventions or attacks (or simply a posting of posters), but his intention is to spend two weeks in the city and visit his work to see what is its evolution and, at the same time, sit next to it and observe what are the interactions with the spectators, be they neighbors of the neighborhood or mere passers-by.

For the artist, there is an interesting debate about the durability of the work and the “property”, because although the owner of the place is the owner of the building where the work is located, more and more is understood and assumed than the work, more Regardless of legal or money considerations, it belongs to the artist who created it. (I)