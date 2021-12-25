Sporting Cristal: Roberto Mosquera was upset by cruel criticism John Jairo Mosquera | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Sporting Cristal announced on Thursday the signing of John Jairo Mosquera thinking about the 2022 season, in which the team will have to face the Copa Libertadores. Shortly after the agreement was made official, there was a sea of ​​criticism on social networks for the arrival of the Colombian striker. Before the reaction of those fans, coach Roberto Mosquera spoke, with the firmness that characterizes him.

“What hurts me is this treatment, which is not fair, which is not equitable to what we give as a team. We have to protect the women’s team, the entire Sporting Cristal family, the minors, the Reserve. That is why on this day we would have to talk about family love, I am talking about a family love that many do not have for Sporting Cristal. John Mosquera is feeling, he is hurt, and he has not set foot in Peru. Because he has a school-age family, he has a college-age family, he has working-age siblings … and when they read that they say ‘where are they coming from?’, said Mosquera, for the official channel of the Rimense entity.

The strategist, national champion with the celestial squad in 2012 and 2020, underlined Mosquera’s journey through the German league, performing at Werder Bremen.

“There are two or three who want to tell us what to do and who to bring. We are talking about someone who has played in Germany, who has triumphed in Germany. We are talking about the board giving us the power to bring the players that we think and we always want to bring the best ”added the preparer.

Mosquera cited the case of Washington Corozo, who was also a victim of the attacks, to later leave Cristal and go to Pumas de México.

“We are on the wrong side, we have been hurt, we are sad. We don’t like that that happened because it’s not fair. What can we do? Close lines. Last year, they beat Corozo, they waited for him outside. So, just as they don’t want Mosquera, they don’t want the other Mosquera who is coming, and we are resisted. And it is good, that they criticize, with height “, he claimed.

“We can make (those fans) think that they are in the wrong club. Because later they ask us to beat the big teams, when they are taking away our power, when they are doubting our human condition, when they are telling me that I am not upright and that I have come to help Innova sell players … ” , sentenced.