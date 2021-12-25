East December 25th will mark a milestone in the history of the NBA and sports in general. The mythical Staples Center, House of Los angeles lakers and of the Clippers, it will change its name to Crypto.com Arena after 22 years for the sum of 700 million dollars. In this enclosure some of the most iconic moments of sport were experienced, as well as of American culture and here you can relive the 15 highlights.

The stadium was inaugurated on October 17, 1999, the then emerging STAPLES Inc. paid $ 100 million for the rights over 10 years. In 2009, STAPLES signed an agreement for naming rights in perpetuity, However, in 2019, AEG recovered the naming rights for an undisclosed sum. Throughout their 22 years of history, the venue was twice awarded the prize for the best stadium in the world, in addition to being part of the list of highlighted by America’s Favorite Architecture.

Staples Center’s 15 Most Remembered Moments:

15. Farewell

Starting at the end The Angels Lakers were in charge of closing the Staples Center as such, as they will also be in charge of receiving the Crypto.com sand east 2December 5th when they face the Brooklyn nets. The last event that this mythical venue hosted was the match between the team of Lebron James Y Saint Antonio spursAlthough it had a bitter end, as the visitors took the victory 138-110.

14. Ronda Rousey and the record

At present, the UFC It is one of the biggest shows when it comes to fighting sports in general. The mixed martial arts attract public from all over the world and its mouth in the Staples Center it was no accident. In his third appearance in the stadium of The Angels, corresponding to UFC 184, disputed on February 28, 2015, was given what until then was the fastest victory in the history of the discipline, lasting only 14 seconds, which allowed Round Rousey defend his bantamweight title against Cat zingano.

13. Prince and Beyoncé, a show to remember

The Staples Center It is the cede of the Grammys from the 2000, a year after its inauguration. Great artists passed through that stage, but without a doubt one of the most remembered shows is the duet between a young woman. Beyoncé and the acclaimed Prince, who only appeared twice at the awards. Together they performed a version of the song “Purple rain“in one of the most memorable performances of all time.

12. Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder: The Beginning of the Trilogy

The enclosure of The Angels It was also the home of great fights from Boxing over the years. One of the most iconic is the beginning of what would be a trilogy between heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, in 2018, which like the other two, would go down in history for its epicity. Fury controlled much of the fight until in the ninth round was collapsed by Wilder. Then in the final assault He would touch the canvas again seriously injured, although he managed to compose himself and fight until the end. The fight ended in a draw, which fueled the rivalry between the two and ended in the famous trilogy.

11. “Mamba Out”

In the vast history of Los angeles lakers on the NBA, one of the names that resonates when the franchise is named is that of Kobe bryant. Considered one of the best players of all time, “The Black Mamba“He made his entire sports career in the team of The Angels, starting with the bib number 8 and ending with 24, after some controversies in which he was involved. In their 20 years with the franchise got 5 NBA rings, an award to Mvp of the season and 2 times MVP of the finals, in addition to participating in 18 All Star Games.

10. The consecration of Faker and SKT

One of the things that stands out Staples Center It is a breadth when it comes to receiving and providing shows, since, not satisfied with being the home of one of the most winning franchises in the history of the NBA, He also ventured into different sports, but not only the traditional ones, but also in the E-sports, becoming the headquarters of two League of Legends World Cups, in 2013 and 2016. In both tournaments he was crowned SK Telecom T1, the Korean team whose main figure was the midlaner Faker, who after winning his third World Cup confirmed his position as the best player of all time.

9. The magic of Travis Pastrana

Given the great impact that the venue had gained in its early years, in 2003 It also became the home of the X Games, the most important extreme sports event in the world. Its highest point was at 2006, when he already by then recognized Travis pastrana, pilot of motocross and rally, decided to go further and remain in the history of the X Games by getting a double back flip, getting the highest score in the history of the games. That same year he stayed with three gold medals, for the best trick and freestyle in motocross and rally, becoming the first to achieve this feat.

8.1 Kobe Bryant’s best game

The January 22, 2006 An unprecedented event occurred in modern basketball. From 1962, when the restricted area was still 3.6 meters, a player did not have such an overwhelming performance as the one he did Kobe bryant before the Toronto raptors. The escort of Los angeles lakers scored nothing more and nothing less than 81 points, the second best mark in the history of the league, surpassed only by the 100 what did he write down Wilt chamberlain in 1962.

7. Wrestlemania 21: The great record

The Wwe It is one of the most important attractions in the U.S and when he landed on the Staples Center It was not the exception. In fact, the event held on April 3, 2005 would go down in history with the record for the fastest sold out in the history of the company, selling all your tickets in less than a minute. The evening of Wrestlemania would leave great moments, how the victory of John Cena versus John “Bradshaw” Layfield for the championship of the WWE, or the consecration of Cambric about Triple H for the world heavyweight title.

6. Farewell to the legend

Kobe bryant he passed away January 26, 2020 after a helicopter accident, in which his daughter was also traveling Gianna, leaving a huge void in the world of basketball and sports. Two weeks later, the February 7th, a public funeral was held at the Staples Center attended by more than 20,000 people, among which the great figures of sport such as LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan, who gave one of the most heartbreaking speeches, as did Vanessa bryant, the player’s wife, who called him the “Most Valuable Dad”.

5. Margarito vs. Mosley: The Record Fight and Infamy

While the Staples Center He was the host of great fights in the history of boxing, the one most remembered for the environment is the one they starred in “Sugar” Shane Mosley Y Antonio Margarito the January 24th from 2009. The combat not only had repercussion because both were great figures and meant the largest capacity in the history of the venue, but because in the previous one it was detected that mattresses had entered from the Mexican side that contained a substance similar to plaster. Margarito must have re-bandage hands and when going up to the ring, who was the clear favorite to take the fight, due to the bad moment of Mosley, was razed throughout the fight until in the ninth round ended by technical knockout.

4. Farewell to the King of Pop

While the funeral of Kobe bryant is a significant fact for him Staples Center, for what the player represented in the franchise of The Angels, is not the only antecedent of burials in the compound, since years ago, the July 7, 2009, the world said goodbye to one of the most important figures in music, Michael jackson, Pop’s king. The artist had passed away on June 25th, after a heart-respiratory arrest caused by intoxication with painkillers. The funeral took place two weeks later and was televised for the whole world, reaching a peak 2,500 million audience, the most watched event on television to date.

3. The coronation of the Kings

Los angeles kings, a team that plays in the National Hockey League and what has been a local in this mythical stadium since the 2000, had returned to participate in the Playoffs after 9 years of absence. In the season 2011-12 achieved the eighth place who gave him his place in the next round and when nobody expected it, the team of Los Angeles swept everyone in the Western Conference coming to dispute the Stanley Cup versus New Jersey Devils, whom they ended up defeating by 4 to 2 and be crowned champions for the first time in their history.

2. Robert Horry and his decisive shot

Los angeles lakers They were going through a difficult time at the end of the Western Conference in 2002, when trailed by 24 points to the Kings and were 2 to 1 in the series, being that the fifth game was going to be played in Sacrament. However, the second half of the game showed another version of the team of The Angels that they managed to rebuild until they were 97 to 99 and in the last possession of the game, when it seemed that the effort had been in vain, appeared Robert Horry, taking advantage of the error of Vlade Divac and scored the triple that would give them victory.

1. The Triple Ring

The heroic act of Robert Horry works on its own, but takes on even more weight when put into context: Phil Jackson He is to date the winningest coach in the history of the NBA and much of this success is due to what he has achieved as a coach of Los angeles lakers. With the California team logre 5 titles, although the most remembered are the triple ring achieved between 2000 and 2002, where the feat of Horry on the End of Conference. After giving life to the team of The Angels and go your way to a new ring, Jackson had a personal challenge, repeat what he achieved with the Michael Jordan Bulls, hand in hand with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal Lakers. The story tells itself, the Lakers they swept away the New Jersey Nets in the final, winning 4 to 0 and getting the triple ring.