Stephen Curry leads NBA with incredible scoring mark

What do you get the MVP award from the NBA 2021-22? Stephen Curry had a great game again with Golden state warriors, no matter when you read this it will always be current, and reached a mark that neither Lebron James, nor Kevin Durant have been able to get.

The Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA game on Thursday, December 23 by 113 to 104 points and the great figure of the game was Curry with 46 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 8 of 14 triples scored. Stephen is still on!

Stephen Curry’s performance against the Grizzlies was so outsized that he went into Game 3 with at least 45 points, the rest of the game. NBA combined to reach 4 games together, and it was the ninth game with at least 7 triples scored.

What of ‘The chef’ it didn’t stop there. Among the best performances of the NBA 2021-22 season, Curry takes a step forward and surpasses players like Lebron James and Kevin Durant in leading the league with more games scoring at least 40 points.

Neither LeBron, nor Durant have been able: Curry leads the NBA with an incredible mark

Stephen Curry records five games with at least 40 points scored (50 vs. Hawks, 46 vs. Grizzlies, 45 vs. Clippers, 40 vs. Bulls and Cavaliers) and leads the NBA in this incredible scoring mark. Giannis Antetokounmpo is second with four games with 40 units or more, while Kevin Durant had only one game with this record and Lebron James You have not been able to get it until December 24, 2021.