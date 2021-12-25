survive an accident against all odds

Verónica Molina comments that the best gift for her is to be able to spend time with her family this Christmas.

Verónica Molina, former patient at the Puerto Rico Trauma Hospital.

5 years ago when Verónica was on her way home from studying, she had a serious car accident against a tree.

Due to the strong shock he had a femur fracture, an ankle fracture also had to enter a surgical intervention that caused him lacerations to the small intestine.

“The most difficult moment during time that I was in the hospital, it was the feeling of not being able to get out of bed, the impotence of being able to do what you want with your body or what not “said Verónica.

The key to his recovery was not only his family, but also the hospital staff, who were always waiting to help him with whatever he needed.

“Verónica’s case is one of those in which God put his hand on her,” said Dr. Pablo Rodríguez, Medical Director of the Puerto Rico Trauma Center.

Verónica thanks the Trauma Hospital of Puerto Rico for having accompanied her during these 5 years, on special dates such as Christmas, year new and kings day while she was hospitalized.

Here you can learn the full story of Verónica’s case: