Sylvia Pasquel reacts to Adela Micha’s comments on Silvia Pinal’s health | Famous

Sylvia Pasquel reacted to Adela Micha’s comments, who said that Silvia Pinal “it doesn’t take long to die”, because she is hospitalized for covid. The journalist offered a public apology and contacted some members of the Pinal dynasty to clarify the situation.
“She sent me a message telling me that her words had been misinterpreted. The truth I didn’t even know what had happened, because Adela spoke to me, interviewed me and then sent me a message telling me that she is very sorry, that she had been misinterpreted, that my sister Alejandra was very angry with her. I told him, ‘I really don’t know what you’re talking about,’ “Pasquel told the newspaper El Universal.
After seeing the video of her statements, Silvia Pinal’s eldest daughter let her know her annoyance: “But they sent me the video and I forwarded it to him saying, ‘yes you passed, those comments are not worth it’, but he had already interviewed me, “he added to the newspaper
Malicious comments on social media
‘La Pasquel’ has faced some insensitive comments about her mother’s health and above all, because of the controversy caused by Adela Micha.
The first actress has put a stop to the ‘haters’ when responding to her messages: “Your comment is very unfortunate. You do the same because you don’t have a mother and you don’t know what it feels like,” she told a user who wrote: “Says Adela Micha it doesn’t take long. “
Despite the attacks, Sylvia Pasquel pointed out to the newspaper El Universal that she only has “good vibes” followers: “The comments even that are not about me, but in relation to a very unfortunate comment by Adela Micha and there is never a lack of ‘hater ‘who takes advantage of that so as not to have sensitivity or respect for what one experiences when a family member is sick, but I don’t have’ haters’ on my social networks, all my people are cool “.
In a commercial cut of the program ‘Adela told me so’, the Mexican journalist commented that Silvia Pinal “it doesn’t take long to die” Because she is hospitalized for covid, the comment aired due to her show being simulcast on the internet.
Adela Micha gave instructions to her production team to prepare material on ‘La Diva del Cine Mexicano’: “Do we have something prepared by Silvia Pinal? She is soon dying,” she added that she had several interviews with her: “I think he’s going to die already.”
Minutes later and on the air, the journalist clarified that she requested the material to illustrate a possible call with Alejandra Guzmán and made it clear that her comment was due to the fact that Silvia “is older”, has covid and a “heart failure”. He also stated that “it was not a lack of tact.”
Adela Micha’s apologies
Through her Twitter account, Adela gave a public apology: “I deeply wish that my dear Silvia Pinal recovers very soon, I am sure she will.
Hours later, Adela apologized again with another message: ” I never meant to hurt anyone, much less the Pinal family that I love and admire so much. I sincerely offer an apology and from the bottom of my heart I wish that Silvia Pinal, with whom I have had a relationship for many years, is well and recovers soon, “he wrote.