Ten books translated into Spanish that marked 2021

Many literary novelties translated into Spanish have reached the bookstores this year 2021, both from several Nobel laureates and other well-known writers throughout the world, from which EFE selects the following ten books:

.- “El País de los otros” by Leila Slimani.- Chosen best fiction book 2021 by the Booksellers Guilds of Madrid and Catalonia, this novel tells the story of the marriage formed by a young Alsatian woman and a Moroccan soldier in the 50s All the characters inhabit “the country of others”, but women, above all, must constantly fight for their emancipation.

.- “The desired”, by Maryse Condé.- Account of three generations of island women united by the force of blood, abuse and violence, on the journey that the protagonist, Marie-Noëlle begins from Guadeloupe to France, passing across the United States, with unwanted maternity wards and men of questionable morals.

.- “The Empire of Pain”, by Patrick Radden Keefe.- This New Yorker journalist, currently considered one of the greatest exponents of world narrative journalism, discovers the scandalous story behind the Sackler dynasty, one of the most rich in the world, as well as the controversial origin of its money through its pharmaceutical Purdue Pharma.

.- “Paraíso”, by Abdulrazak Gurnah.- There were few copies in Spanish of the novels of the recent winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature when the jury ruling that recognized this Tanzanian writer was known, until this novel was published, a story of love and friendship, loyalties and disloyalty, in an African society in full change.

.- “Chronicles from the happiest country on earth”, by Wole Soyinka.- The first African and the first black writer to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, in 1986, returned to fiction after almost fifty years with a work in the one that calls for mobilization against the abuse of power.

.- “Crossroads”, by Jonathan Franzen.- First installment of a trilogy about the family and American society of the last three decades through a family from the Midwest during a period of deep moral crisis. Russ Hildebrandt, pastor at a progressive suburban church, is about to break free from a marriage he considers unhappy, unless his wife Marion, who also leads a secret life, anticipates him.

.- “Klara and the sun”, by Kazuo Ishiguro.- It was the first novel published by the British writer, born in Nagasaki in 1954 and author of works such as “What remains of the day” (Booker Prize) or “The inconsolables” (Cheltenham Prize), after being awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2017, a work written from the perspective of an AA, an Artificial Friend, which explores the essence of the human.

.- “History of Shuggie Bain”, by Douglas Stuart.- Moving story of a son determined to save his mother at all costs and set in the early eighties in a Glasgow that is dying for the policies of Margaret Thatcher.

.- “The immortal flame of Stephen Crane”, by Paul Auster.- The American writer traces the fleeting and intense life of the writer Stephen Crane during the years in which the United States went from being the country of Billy the Child to becoming the Rockefeller America.

.- “Where are you beautiful world”, by Sally Rooney.- The latest novel by this Irish writer, author of fashion between millennials and generation Z, tells the story of Alice and Eileen, two best friends with very different trajectories that are close to each other. thirty and beginning to see life with different eyes.