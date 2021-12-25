Ten Broadway musicals canceled due to the rebound of covid-19 in New York – Arts and Theater – Culture

A total of ten Broadway musicals, including the hit ‘Hamilton’, written and starring Lin Manuel Miranda, were canceled in New York over the weekend, due to the rebound in covid-19 cases in the city .

The performances of ‘Hamilton’ are canceled at least until December 26, the day on which ‘Aladdin’, also among the musicals affected, is scheduled to return to the stage, local media reported.

(You may want to read: Guide to see all Marvel MCU movies in order)

The list is completed by ‘Tina’, ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical ‘,’ Harry Potter and The Cursed Child ‘,’ Doubtfire ‘,’ Ain Too Proud ‘,’ MJ The Musical ‘,’ Jagged Little Pill ‘and’ Freestyle Love Supreme ‘.

These measures have been taken despite the obligation that the attending public is obliged to wear a mask and be vaccinated.

Broadway has 31 plays in theaters right now. The famous Rockettes show at the Radio City Theater also canceled all remaining performances of the Christmas season last Friday for the same reason, having performed 100 performances.

(It may interest you: Fanuel Hanán Díaz addresses Venezuelan migration, from the eyes of a child)

“We have been delighted to bring back this treasured tradition that helps usher in the Christmas season in New York City and we look forward to welcoming fans to Radio City Music Hall in 2022,” the production stated in making the announcement. .

The cancellations have come as the omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus, is rapidly spreading through the city. These measures coincide with the discussions of local authorities about the celebration of the New Year’s Eve party in Times Square, which is scheduled to attract a million people.

The positivity rate in New York has gone from 6% to 8% in just three days.

EFE