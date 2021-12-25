The 2 hit movies that closed the door on Lily Collins, before the success of Emily in Paris

Lily Collins is not only known for being the daughter of Phil collins, who made the Tarzan song with his voice, but also because at the age of 32 he already formed his acting career and crossed borders. Among his performances is Hasta el Hueso, but where he gained identification is with Emily in Paris, a Netflix series that promises to steal the eyes of users.

Anyway, time gave him to continue recording other productions. Lily is the protagonist of Mank, another production of the American streaming platform. In the film she plays Rita Alexander, Mankiewicz’s secretary. His role is worthy of receiving awards and so his fans are making him notice.

These hours are key in the life of Lily (Emily), since this 22 of Emily’s second season premiered in Paris, which narrates the new adventures of a young woman in France, betting on her career and fulfilling her dream of living in another country. For this project, the assets of the actress amounted to 25 million dollars and in the coming months, it will be greater.

Other facets of Lily Collins It is the wife, and is that she is married to the actor Charlie McDowell since September 2020, the producer, where, for example, it is the Netflix series where she is the protagonist. This gave him more work to improve the criticism they made from different parts of the world, facing the new season.

For those unaware, Phil Collins’ daughter auditioned for two hit movies ahead of her current job prime. We refer to the role of Bella Swan in Twilight, which she lost to Kristen Stewart and Snow White in the movie Snow White and the Huntsman in 2012 at the hands of the same actress.