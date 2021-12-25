The Argentine press attacked the Mexican press for messing with Gerardo Martino and Lionel Messi

The war between the media between Argentina and Mexico continues before the critics against Gerardo Martino and Lionel Messi.

The rivalry between Argentina and Mexico in the World Cup moved to the media after Álvaro Morales once again lashed out at Gerardo Martino and Lionel Messi.

In his Debate F program, the Mexican journalist again crossed the Argentine strategist due to the poor results of the tricolor team in the Qatar 2021 Qualifiers and the Argentine star also fell among the insults.

For his part, journalist Daniel Avellaneda was blunt in response to Morales and ended up leaving him a forceful statement for not having been able to prevail against the United States National Team.

“You have been liquidating us with Tata Martino and I agree, but first beat the United States. We just won the Copa América, go ahead … They beat you even with the sub-23, “attacked the Argentine.

For his part, Morales continued with the Crusade against the Argentines and assured: “He had Messi’s Argentine team and the ‘Ferrari’ crashed. He did it like Bielsa, guys ”.

Finally, to end the discussion, Avellaneda reminded Morales of Maxi Rodríguez’s goal in the second round of the 2006 World Cup in Germany with a harsh phrase: “Greetings, Maxi Rodríguez, who has just retired with the Newell’s shirt. “.