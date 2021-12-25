6 Kakuro games for Android that will help you train your brain with your mobile

A kind of Japanese crossword puzzle is called Kakuro that is solved by entering number combinations and using simple math. Although they are not exactly the same, you will like this one a lot if you are a sudoku lover. So this time, we will tell you what they are the best 6 Kakuro games for mobile.

If you are one of those who enjoys a good sudoku game on your Android, you can be sure that the Kakuro will also keep you entertained. Without a doubt, it has all necessary elements to train your brain with each game.

6 Kakuro games that you can play right now on your Android

The rules of Kakuro are similar to those of Sudoku and that of conventional crossword puzzles. Similar to sudoku puzzles because the same number cannot be repeated in each sum and only numbers from 1 to 9 can be used. They are also similar to classic crosswords since the rows must be filled to the right and the columns to the bottom. The clues are the numbers that appear in the corners, the number to the left of the box is the sum of that row and the one that appears at the top is the sum of that column. You want to try? Do it with one of the following games.

Real Kakuro Free

Real Kakuro Free is a game with highly polished graphics and smooth gameplay. Enjoy a unique and pleasant experience specially designed for lovers of this type of game. Each of the 2000 puzzles has only a single solution. That is, there are no automatic generators with multiple solutions.

This Kakuro game for Android has no locked levels, so you can play all you want whenever you want. In addition, it is necessary to emphasize that it has automatic saving so that you do not have to worry about anything other than solving the crossword.

Kakuro: Number Crossword

In the Kakuro, your goal is to fill the empty squares so that each block is added and returns the number to the left or top. Each puzzle consists of a blank grid that has addition clues in various places. The idea is to fill in all the empty squares using the numbers 1 to 9 so that the sum of each horizontal block is equal to the track to your left, and the sum of each vertical block is equal to the track at the top. Also, no number can be used in the same block more than once.

This Kakuro game for Android includes zoom so you can more easily solve big puzzles, it also has several useful functions like showing possible addition combinations in a block, showing the remaining sum of a block, and using pencil marks to temporarily place numbers on the grid. Download it and put your skills to the test!

Kakuro (Cross Sums)

Kakuro Cross Sums is a Kakuro game for Android with modern design, five different difficulties, a simple interface and smooth controls. It has a hint system to help beginner players, a color system for experienced players, and a host of levels where you can put yourself to the test. As if that were not enough, it offers automatic error detection and shows you all the possible combinations of addition at the time of playing.

Kakuro

Kakuro, known as cross sums, is a Japanese puzzle that combines the principles of sudoku and the classic crosswords. In this Kakuro game for Android, you will be able to measure your skills through hundreds of levels, evaluate your logic with the four game modes (easy, medium, difficult and genius). You will do all this comfortably through a simple and functional interface. Without a doubt, it is a brutal alternative if you are looking for a way to challenge your mental agility.

Kakuro Logic Puzzles

This Kakuro game for Android has a simple and intuitive interface. Kakuro Logic Puzzles is an excellent tool to train your brain and sharpen your logical thinking and resolution skills. In addition, it is also necessary to emphasize that all the rewards are made by hand and that they have only one correct answer. Guessing is useless!

Kakuro Challenge

Kakuro Challenge, in addition to the classic Kakuro, comes with a very interesting new variant called Dot Kakuro is one. In this interesting game mode, the dots indicate if the difference between two numbers is equal to or more than 1. So if you wanted a different Kakuro game for Android, this could be the perfect alternative for you.

