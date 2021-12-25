The best gift from Xiaomi is this smart add-on: only 50 euros

Xiaomi’s smartwatch can be the perfect holiday gift.

Thanks to this AliExpress offer, you can take home one of Xiaomi smartwatches. The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite is at your fingertips for only 50 euros and will bring all the technology to your wrist. With the help of AliExpress Plaza you can receive it in a fast and free, with shipping from Spain.

A smartwatch can be the best companion for your smartphone, and this is one of the cheapest. Also, it can be an original gift for any lover of technology. We tell you its main characteristics.

Buy the Xiaomi smartwatch

The Xiaomi watch has a 1.4-inch full-color LCD panel. Its design is simple, it looks great on the wrist and its square body is reminiscent of the most famous of all, the Apple Watch.

It is waterproof, you can submerge it and use it while doing sports without any fear. In addition, you will not have to be aware of the battery, promises up to 9 days of autonomy

It does not matter if you are a fan of Samsung, Xiaomi, Sony or realme, you can use this smartwatch whatever your smartphone is. You will only have to pair it via bluetooth, it is very simple.

