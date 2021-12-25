The best Lenovo Yoga laptop on Amazon for over € 100

If you are very demanding, with this computer you will be very satisfied since the hardware that is inside is spectacular. Your processor is a Intel Core i7-1165G7 of the latest generation that is accompanied by a RAM of 16 GB . This ensures that any software that comes to your mind runs with a remarkable fluidity (something that its integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics also helps). In short, if you want to work with this always productive Lenovo laptop, since even multimedia creation applications will go as a real shot.

The equipment we are talking about is the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9, a device that among other things stands out for having spectacular dimensions and weight that allow it to compete with any option on the market -such as the devices that Apple has for sale-. Specifically, it offers the following: 38.7 x 27.7 x 17.5 cm and 1.26 kilos … Spectacular! Also, right now you can save 109.31 euros , an excellent figure for a computer that belongs to the high range of the product and that generally does not usually have any discount. This is the Amazon purchase link where you pay nothing for shipping if you have a Prime account:

Apart from the aforementioned, there is also excellent news when it comes to storage, since the manufacturer has opted for an internal disk type SSD (a life insurance when it comes to achieving an excellent working speed when reading or writing data) and that has nothing less than a capacity of 1 TB. Therefore, we are sure that you will practically never have to resort to the use of accessories due to lack of space.

An excellent screen on this Lenovo

There is no doubt that this is one of the great virtues of the equipment we are talking about, since its excellent IPS panel of 14 inch It offers a resolution of no less than 3,840 x 2,160 pixels (which is known as UHD). In addition, so that you can enjoy all types of content (including videos from cloud platforms), this is a component that has a maximum brightness of 500 nits and offers support both with HDR such as Dolby Vision, ensuring exceptional color realism. Without a doubt… it is a pantallion!

With all that we have indicated, it is more than clear that the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9 is an excellent purchase option that responds to all kinds of needs, no matter how demanding they may be. But there are some more things that make it stand out in the market to be a great purchase, such as an autonomy that exceeds ten hours of use without difficulty; that it has great connectivity where there is no lack of USB ports; and, even, that you can update your operating system to Windows 11 without any compatibility problem and free of charge.

