The best smart wallets with the latest security technology | Showcase

We put the best smart wallets on the market of 2021 to the test.

Technology advances by leaps and bounds and its applications in the accessories, products and devices that surround us seem to have no end. It is the case of wallets where we keep the money (coins and bills) and credit cards.

Some manufacturers have models linked to an application in the smartphone that allows to know the location of this portfolio at all times; the so-called smart wallets. Instead, other firms include RFID protection to block the cards contactless as a protection measure. Although this type of theft is almost impossible, security is always welcome. Sometimes the picaresque of thieves exceeds the limits one can imagine.

What smart wallet models have we chosen?

To make this comparison, we have selected four smart wallets, three of which incorporate an RFID protection system. The fourth is linked to a mobile application. They are as follows: Happy Go-Mart Smart LB (7) GenTo Magic Wallet Atlantic (9), Pocardo Carbon, card holder for men (8.5), and Slimpuro ZNAP 12 (9). Among the aspects chosen for their analysis and evaluation, are the following:

– Design: Although it is a personal criterion, for many users design is increasingly important when choosing one model or another.

– Materials: the portfolio quality and the finishes shown are relevant to ensure its durability and that it does not get dirty or break earlier than intended.

– Use: Is it comfortable to wear? Does it take up little space? Is the distribution of the pockets or compartments good use?

– Application: in the case of wallets that can be associated with a mobile application. How is this application? Is it effective?

How have we tested them? This is what the best smart wallets look like

Each of these smart wallets has been used for several days to, on the one hand, verify the effectiveness of its technology; in the case of wallets linked to an application, their ease of use and possibilities have been taken into account. On the other hand, the quality of its materials has been checked and if they are comfortable to wear.

There have been two models that have reached the Highest average rating with a 9. They are as follows anti-theft wallets: Slimpuro ZNAP 12 Y GenTo Magic Wallet Atlantic. Equipped with RFID technology, are two smart wallets that also stand out for their wearing comfort, design and build quality.

Slimpuro ZNAP 12 Smart Wallet

There are two versions of this model: one for eight cards Y another for twelve, which is the one we have chosen. Right out of the box, it leaves good impressions. Does not take up much space thanks to dimensions that are 88 x 60 x 18 mm. In addition, like the rest it feels light: it weighs 45.4 grams. What makes it smart is that it incorporates RFID technology. In fact, comes with a protection card compatible as a security measure.

To the touch, the Slimpuro ZNAP 12 smart wallet offers a pleasant feeling and the finishes and manufacturing materials denote good quality. It is a product that promises great durability and resistance on a day-to-day basis, and the detail that it incorporates a resistant metal frame is a noteworthy point in its favor if we are going to carry out intensive use. And the comfort? We have not had any problems.

The design has been solved very well, so access to both tickets and cards is practical. There is also a compartment for coins located below the area for the cards. Being so small we cannot use it with many either. As this compartment is removable, we have the option of adding some more cards to take advantage of the available space.

GenTo Magic Wallet Atlantic Smart Wallet – Best Value for Money

Available in Various colors (blue, brown and black) for the user to choose the version they like the most, the GenTo Magic Wallet Atlantic smart wallet has a NFC and RFID protection layer As a security measure, it has received the certification of the German company TÜV-Saarland as a guarantee of this service.

This model, in addition to having obtained the highest score together with the Slimpuro ZNAP 12 proposal, has achieved the best value for money if we take into account the quality of its materials and finishes when checking, for example, how the seams are sewn. His synthetic leather is perceived as quality, allowing you to wear a neat, elegant and sophisticated appearance.

Taking into account the dimensions (105 x 83 x 20 mm) and the weight (70 grams) offered are guarantees its comfortable transport. The detail of including a compartment for coins is another detail to take into account: with respect to the smart wallet it is possible to carry a greater amount.

The card holder area is spacious and cards are inserted and withdrawn without problems. Meanwhile, the wallet has a practical banknote storage system based on two rubber bands that present high resistance.

Pocardo Carbon smart wallet, card holder for men

It moves away from the classic image of purses and wallets. This card organizer is made of 3K carbon fiber, a material that combines durability, resistance and lightness. In fact, it only weighs 22 grams, making it comfortable to wear. Its structure measures 90 x 56 mm.

Although it offers a maximum capacity for 20 cards, it is preferable not to use it with so many at the same time. The reason is because the system that allows you to insert or remove the cards is not as easy as it sounds and costs a bit until you get hold of it.

On the other hand, it is possible to carry some banknotes thanks to a elastic fabric band system and of rubber which — despite giving the feeling of being basic — is quite effective. It comes, in a different vein, with a somewhat curious accessory: it is a multipurpose tray designed in metal that allows you to open a bottle, a letter, tighten certain types of screws …

The technological component of the Pocardo Carbon smart wallet falls on a function that blocks RFID signals. At present, the cards contactless They incorporate an RFID chip that some thieves could take advantage of to try to rob users without their realizing it.

Happy Go-Mart Smart LB Smart Wallet

A bit mixed feelings after our experience with this portfolio model. Unlike the Slimpuro, GenTo and Pocardo proposals, lor what makes it smart is that it connects to our mobile phone via Bluetooth technology: to do this, you need to download Bseek, a free application available for both Android and iOS that is often used by other smart wallets similar to Happy Go-Mart Smart LB.

In the box, we have a microUSB cable for recharging as if from a tablet, smartphone or portable it was; process that in our case took a little over three hours. It was a bit heavy because we did not expect that it would be necessary to invest so much time. Once loaded, we proceeded to pair the Smart LB with the Bseek application: to complete this action successfully we need three attempts.

It is important do not forget to activate the GPS of the terminal because this will allow us to have the Happy Go-Mart Smart LB smart wallet located at all times, even when it is not in our sight. Even an alarm goes off when we move away a certain distance, but this option did not always work for us.

In favor of the app It should be noted that it is easy to use and that it has a setting option. The quality of the leather used can be improved if we take into account its price.

* All purchase prices included in this article are current as of December 25, 2021.

