the cheap star gift for this Christmas

The smartband or smart bracelets are an original, useful and cheap gift ideal for this Christmas, since they are capable of measure your daily physical activity, the quality of your hours of sleep and even notify you of the notifications that are arriving on the smartphone to which you have it connected.

Xiaomi Band 6

My Smart Band 6

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is one of the best-known devices of this type, the Chinese company has been betting on this saga for years that has great success.

Huawei Band 6

The Huawei Band 6 is another very competent activity bracelet, with a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen at a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels and with a blood oxygen meter, as well as an accelerometer, gyroscope and heart rate sensor. It has a 180 mAh battery that provides an autonomy of up to 14 days.

Honor Band 6

For its part, the Honor bracelet is very similar to Huawei’s, with an AMOLED panel of 1.47 inches at 194 x 368 pixel resolution. It has a heart rate sensor, gyroscope and accelerometer. Its battery is 180 mAh and promises a range of up to 14 days.

Amazfit Band 5

With a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen, the Amazfit Band 5 is compatible with Alexa, and features a heart rate and blood oxygen meter, as well as a gyroscope and accelerometer. Its autonomy, according to the company, is around 15 days of normal use, although it can reach up to 25 days in power save mode.

Realme band 2

The Realme Band 2

In this case, the realme Band 2 has a 1.4 inch LCD screen at 167 resolution× 320 pixels accompanied by heart rate and blood oxygen sensors. It has a slightly more rectangular screen than other models, and its battery offers a range of approximately 12 days.

