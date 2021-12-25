The Chinese tentacles in Cuba: the polygraphic Granma, ETECSA and Ómnibus Nacionales

Miguel Díaz-Canel visited centers in Cuba that receive financing from China on Thursday as the Unidad Empresarial de Base (UEB) Gráfica Habana, popularly known as Granma Newspaper Combined; the ETECSA Network Operations Center and the National Buses.

“Weeks ago, in a meeting at the Palace of the Revolution with businesswomen from various countries who in solidarity have donated material and financial resources to face the Covid-19 pandemic, Díaz-Canel made a aside with representatives of companies from the People’s Republic of China and proposed, before the end of 2021, to visit entities where they have a presence“, reported the official media Cubadebate.

In The Granma Newspaper Combined works, with Chinese participation, in the installation of “modern technologies” that will allow to start the runs of newspapers, magazines and other printed matter in the summer of 2022.

“The printers will allow the circulation of newspapers, magazines, books for the educational system, school notebooks, posters and other standard and even luxury productions. The versatility of these technologies will be a contribution to the import substitution, being able to print all kinds of products, including those that had to be ordered from companies abroad“, said the aforementioned source.

The investment process in the Granma Newspaper Combined also includes the capital repair of buildings where the official media are, among others Rebel youth, Workers, Havana Tribune Y Granma International.

Cubadebate did not give details of Díaz-Canel’s visit to the ETECSA Network Operations Center, except that “Chinese investments are also made”.

Yutong’s representative in Cuba, Ariel Yang, said that the country is for his company the first strategic market in the region. Since 2005, 10,665 units have arrived on the island that provided service in the deteriorated transportation system of the island. This week the Government acknowledged that half of the buses for public transport do not work.

Yutong donated 2.2 million euros to Cuba between 2020 and 2021.

Díaz-Canel told officials of Yutong that “are our main suppliers of buses and are part, like other Chinese companies, of our Social Economic Development Plan“.

“The Cuban Revolution is a friendly revolution, a companion revolution to the Chinese Revolution”Diaz-Canel said.

After the peaceful protests of July 11, China was one of the countries that increased its donations to the Island to support the regime.